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MENLO PARK, United States – Meta Platforms, Inc. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that the social media and technology giant is establishing a dedicated commercial division named the Meta Enterprise Platform, marking an aggressive expansion into enterprise artificial intelligence software and corporate cloud tooling, international technology and financial correspondents reported from California on Monday afternoon, September 28, 2026.

The strategic initiative represents a major diversification beyond consumer-facing digital advertising and social networking, aiming to monetize Meta’s multi-billion-dollar artificial intelligence compute infrastructure, foundation models, and autonomous software agents directly for global corporate enterprises, small businesses, and third-party software developers.

Okay News reports that to steer the new business pillar, Zuckerberg has appointed veteran enterprise software executive Chirantan “CJ” Desai to serve as Meta’s Chief Enterprise Platform Officer, reporting directly to the chief executive.

Desai joins Meta after stepping down from his post as Chief Executive Officer and President of database software company MongoDB, Inc., having previously accumulated extensive operational pedigree as President and Chief Operating Officer at ServiceNow, Inc. for nearly eight years, alongside prior leadership roles directing product and engineering at cloud connectivity firm Cloudflare, Inc.

“We believe superintelligence will create significant new opportunities for all people and businesses,” Zuckerberg stated in an official announcement published on Monday morning. “Meta already serves billions of people at scale and helps hundreds of millions of businesses reach customers. Today we are starting the next major pillar of our business, Meta Enterprise Platform, to help businesses use AI to grow and transform in new ways as well.”

Zuckerberg emphasized that the commercial enterprise unit will leverage Meta’s core competitive advantages that few global hyperscalers can match, combining proprietary frontier intelligence models, scalable autonomous agents, and massive data center capacity with decades of direct commercial relationships across millions of merchant advertisers.

The Meta chief executive disclosed that the platform’s initial commercial deployment will focus on delivering the company’s full proprietary technology stack to external corporate clients, encompassing the Muse personal productivity agent, the Meta Business Agent across commercial messaging channels, the Muse Application Programming Interface, and the Muse Code developer suite.

“CJ is an experienced enterprise leader with a track record of building full-stack software and delivering results in AI, infrastructure, business applications, and security,” Zuckerberg added. “He has an extensive industry network that we look forward to partnering with. I’m excited about beginning this new chapter for Meta and looking forward to working closely with CJ.”

The surprise departure of Desai prompted MongoDB’s board of directors to immediately appoint former chief executive Dev Ittycheria as interim president and CEO to steady corporate operations ahead of its scheduled investor briefings, while reaffirming its fiscal guidance.

Industry analysts noted that the establishment of the Meta Enterprise Platform intensifies competition among Silicon Valley titans, positioning Meta in direct rivalry with enterprise cloud and productivity suites operated by Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet’s Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services as tech conglomerates race to capture recurring software revenues from enterprise artificial intelligence adoption.