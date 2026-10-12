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Meta, the US technology company, has introduced Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, two artificial intelligence models aimed at coding and tasks that require an agent to work through multiple steps, Okay News reports.

The company announced the models on Monday, October 12, 2026. Muse Wonder is available through the company’s application programming interface (API), called Meta Model API, and Muse Code, while the higher-capability Wonder Full is restricted to selected Muse Code subscriptions.

Although the launch announcement describes immediate access, Meta’s developer documentation explicitly states: “Muse Wonder is in preview.” It lists a context window of 1,048,576 tokens, the amount of material the model can handle within a request.

What access costs

API access costs US$4 per million input tokens and US$20 per million output tokens. Cached input costs US$0.20 per million tokens. Meta lists a separate web-search charge of US$2.50 per 1,000 queries and says there is no additional long-context premium.

Wonder Full is included in Muse Code’s Power Usage plan at US$50 a month and Maximum Usage plan at US$200 a month. It is unavailable through the pay-as-you-go API. Selecting the highest reasoning setting on the standard Wonder model does not activate Wonder Full, according to Meta’s model documentation.

The announced access routes are hosted services. Meta’s launch materials do not announce an open-weight release or an open-source licence for either Wonder model.

What Meta says the models can do

Meta says the models use Active Memory to retrieve relevant information across conversations and Active Focus to keep working through difficult tasks. Its research announcement claims leading performance on selected agent, memory and coding evaluations. These are comparisons presented by Meta, rather than an independent assessment by Okay News.

The company’s model card also identifies limitations, including inaccurate responses, errors in multi-step reasoning and uneven language performance. It recommends that developers assess the models for their intended applications and add safeguards for agents that can take real-world actions.

Muse rollout and data settings

The rollout to Meta’s consumer Muse service is still ahead. The company says Wonder will reach subscribers first, but its announcement gives no date. The availability of the developer products therefore does not establish that all Muse app users can already use the new model.

Developers should also review their data settings. Meta’s documentation says Muse Code subscriptions default to Contributor mode, which permits prompts, code, files, context and model responses to be used to train future Meta models in exchange for more usage. Subscribers can switch that setting off. Pay-as-you-go Wonder access uses Standard mode, under which Meta says that content is not used to train its models.

Access is subject to geographic controls. Nigeria is absent from Meta’s restricted-territory list, but the policy says service availability depends on where Meta has enabled access. Availability for Nigerian accounts has not been independently confirmed.