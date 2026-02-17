Meta Secures Patent for AI That Could Keep Users ‘Alive’ Online After Death

Tech giant Meta has been granted a patent for a new artificial intelligence system that could simulate a person’s online presence even after their death, raising fresh ethical and social concerns.

The patent, reportedly filed in 2023 and granted in December 2025, outlines technology that would allow AI to replicate how a user responds to posts, messages, and other interactions on social media. The system is designed primarily for Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram. According to the filing, the AI model could simulate a user’s behaviour if they are inactive for a long period—or deceased—by analysing their digital footprint, including past posts and messages. The patent lists Meta’s Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, as a primary author.

The proposed technology could go beyond text responses, potentially simulating audio or even video interactions based on user data. However, a company spokesperson clarified that filing a patent does not necessarily mean the technology will be developed or released.

The development has sparked debate about the ethics of “digital immortality” and the possible monetisation of grief. While Meta already allows users to assign legacy contacts to manage memorialised accounts, experts warn that more advanced AI-driven simulations—sometimes referred to as “deadbots” or “griefbots”—could blur emotional boundaries and have unintended psychological consequences for grieving families.