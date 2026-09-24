Meta Unveils Audio-Only Glasses and Muse AI

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UNITED STATES — Meta unveiled an audio-only, camera-free version of its smart glasses alongside several new wearables powered by its artificial intelligence models on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at its annual Connect conference in Menlo Park.

Okay News reports that Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the product lineup, which includes a personal artificial intelligence assistant called Muse, at the social media giant’s headquarters. Mark Zuckerberg told the audience that the audio-only glasses will ship on October 13, 2026, and start at $349 (approximately ₦558,400).

The product launch follows global concerns regarding privacy violations and the filming of women and girls without their consent using wearable devices. Meta Vice President of AI Product Vishal Shah said the company built in recording indicator lights to make it explicit when camera-equipped models are recording.

In addition to the audio-only model, Meta announced new styles of its flagship Meta Ray-Ban glasses. The display version is priced from $799 (approximately ₦1,278,400) and will be expanded into international markets including Britain, France, Italy, Germany, and Canada.

The company also introduced the Meta VR Glasses, a mixed-reality headset powered by an external battery and memory pack tethered by a cord. Mark Zuckerberg said the device weighs about as much as a deck of cards, operates through hand gestures and voice commands, and will launch in spring 2027 for $1,299 (approximately ₦2,078,400).

The new wearables operate with Muse, an agentic application for consumers that performs tasks such as signing up for services, booking appointments, and making phone calls. The Muse application became the top free app in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, overtaking OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Google’s Gemini.

Mark Zuckerberg previewed the Muse Charm, a puck-like device with a display designed to allow interactions separate from a smartphone, which will ship ahead of the holidays in 2026. While Amazon blocked Meta AI bots from shopping automatically, companies including Instacart, Shopify, Expedia, Walmart, Best Buy, Gap, and Sephora partnered with the app.

The product announcements follow an August 2026 legal settlement in the United States, where Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion (approximately ₦28.8 trillion) to resolve allegations of violating consumer protection and children’s online privacy laws.