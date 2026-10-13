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Meta Says 3.7 Million Online Assets Removed in West Africa Scam Operation

The combined figure covers Facebook and Instagram accounts, Pages and groups across West Africa. Meta has not published a country-by-country breakdown.

By Damilola A.
Published
A smartphone displaying Instagram, Facebook and other Meta app icons
Meta apps displayed on a smartphone. Illustrative image. Photo: Swello.

Meta said on October 13, 2026 that it removed more than 3.7 million Facebook and Instagram accounts, Pages and groups in an operation targeting suspected scam networks in West Africa.

The figure combines those different types of online assets. It does not represent 3.7 million individual accounts or removals confined to Nigeria.

Okay News reports that Meta’s announcement dates the start of the operation to October 6, when Britain’s National Crime Agency convened technology companies and law-enforcement partners in London.

According to Meta, Nigerian and Ghanaian authorities participated alongside United States agencies and other international partners.

“Scams are a global threat that demand a global response,” said Chris Sonderby, Meta’s vice-president and deputy general counsel.

The company said most of the removed assets appeared to target people in the United States and Britain through profiles impersonating American and British users. Its announcement did not provide a country-by-country breakdown of the removals.

The operation covered alleged investment and romance fraud, false job offers and impersonation schemes, according to Meta.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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