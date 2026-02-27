Meyer Plc Appoints Goodwill Sunday Asade as New Managing Director

Lagos, Nigeria – Meyer Plc has appointed Engr. Goodwill Sunday Asade as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective from March 3, 2026, following the release of its improved 2025 financial results.

Okay News reports that the appointment was disclosed in a statement on Friday, with the Board expressing confidence in Asade’s capacity to steer the company’s strategic objectives. The announcement has been formally communicated to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and shareholders.

Engr. Asade began his career at Cadbury Nigeria Plc, where he worked for 18 years across manufacturing, operations, and sourcing. He later served as Group Procurement Director and Chief Operating Officer at A.G. Leventis Plc.

He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Ilorin and an MBA from the University of Lagos. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Last month, Meyer Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N737 million for 2025, a 61 percent increase from the previous year. Revenue grew 36 percent to N4.232 billion, driven by increased demand for its paint products.

This leadership appointment comes as the company builds on its improved financial performance. The new leadership appointment positions Meyer Plc to pursue its strategic growth objectives.

