Michael Carrick Wins Premier League Manager of the Month for January

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for January following an impressive start to life in charge at Old Trafford.

Carrick guided United to four wins and one draw since taking over, with standout victories against Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham. The only dropped points came in a draw against West Ham United, where Benjamin Šeško scored a late equaliser. United’s strong run has lifted them into fourth place, boosting hopes of securing a UEFA Champions League spot.

Although Carrick only oversaw two league matches in January — against City and Arsenal — his impact was deemed significant enough to earn him the award. Media obligations for the honour have reportedly been completed, with official confirmation expected shortly.

The focus now shifts to maintaining momentum after a brief two-week break, with a challenging away fixture against Everton next. With INEOS prioritising Champions League qualification and yet to decide on a permanent managerial appointment, Carrick’s strong audition continues at a crucial stage of the season.