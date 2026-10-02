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Microsoft has introduced a public-preview artificial intelligence model that transcribes live speech in 60 languages, with an introductory price of $0.54 per hour of audio through the end of 2026.

The US technology company announced MAI-Transcribe-2-Streaming on October 1, 2026, alongside two speech-generation models, MAI-Voice-2.1 and MAI-Voice-2.1-Flash. All three are available through Microsoft Foundry, its platform for building artificial intelligence applications.

The transcription model returns text while a person is still speaking and updates its initial interpretation as more audio arrives. Microsoft said it can automatically detect changes in the spoken language during a session.

Okay News reports that the preview carries an important restriction for organisations considering it for customer-facing services. Microsoft’s technical documentation says: “This preview is provided without a service-level agreement, and is not recommended for production workloads.”

The documentation also warns that some features may be unavailable or have limited capabilities. It identifies call centres, live meeting and lecture captions, voice assistants and real-time note-taking as intended uses.

Developers can connect through a real-time interface using WebSocket connections or through the Azure Speech software development kit. Both routes return provisional text followed by confirmed transcript segments.

In its launch announcement, Microsoft said the new model ranked first for partial and final transcript accuracy in tests run by Artificial Analysis. That performance claim does not establish its accuracy for every language, accent or recording condition.

The accompanying MAI-Voice-2.1 models generate speech from text and support 23 languages across 26 regional language variants, according to Microsoft. The company said a selected voice can be retained when switching between supported languages.

The standard voice model costs $22 per million characters, while the Flash version costs $15 per million characters. Microsoft is positioning Flash for applications handling large volumes of speech requests where response time matters.

The transcription price is introductory through the end of the year. Microsoft did not give a replacement rate in the October 1 announcement.