Microsoft Unveils Maia 300, Plans AI Chip Expansion From 2027

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Microsoft unveiled its Azure Maia 300 artificial intelligence (AI) chip on Monday, October 12, 2026, with production deployments planned for 2027.

The US technology company also plans to expand its wider Maia chip family to installations drawing multiple gigawatts of power from next year. It intends Maia to become the main system running AI models across its products and services.

“We will scale our Azure Maia family to multi-gigawatt deployments starting in 2027,” Scott Guthrie, Microsoft’s executive vice-president for Cloud and AI, said in the announcement.

Okay News reports that Microsoft designed Maia 300 for inference, the process through which a trained AI model responds to requests. Its technical account describes a system built to handle longer conversations and AI agents carrying out several steps in a task.

Microsoft expects Maia 300 to produce 40% more tokens per megawatt than leading systems based on graphics processing units. Tokens are the units of information AI models process or generate; the measure compares output against power.

The company also claims up to seven times Maia 200’s token throughput from a full rack of 96 accelerators. That comparison concerns the complete rack, rather than the speed of an individual chip. The published figures are Microsoft’s claims and have not been independently tested by Okay News.

Its technical description lists 288 gigabytes of high-bandwidth memory per accelerator and a rack designed to operate within 167 kilowatts. Microsoft says the design reduces energy spent moving data between components.

The earlier Maia 200 is already supporting Microsoft Copilot and the company’s own AI model team. GitHub Copilot and Microsoft Foundry are due to follow by the end of 2026.

As of October 12, Microsoft had not announced a Maia 300 customer price, public preview, general-availability date or deployment regions. The 2027 schedule concerns production deployments; it does not set a date for customers to buy access.

Featured image: Microsoft’s Azure Maia 300 prototype chip. Used with permission from Microsoft.