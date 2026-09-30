Military Court Defers Ruling on Alleged Coup Trial Statements

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NIGERIA — The General Court Martial sitting at the Scorpion Officers’ Mess in Asokoro, Abuja, has postponed its ruling on the admissibility of statements made by military officers accused in an alleged coup plot to October 5, 2026.

A notice issued by the court liaison officer, Major M.U. Ardo, on September 30, 2026, confirmed the adjournment of the proceedings initially scheduled for Wednesday. Okay News reports that Major M.U. Ardo signed the formal notice postponing the court sitting to 10:00 AM on Monday, October 5, 2026, without disclosing specific reasons for the delay.

The court, presided over by Air Vice Marshal H.I. Alhaji of the Nigerian Air Force, is considering whether statements allegedly obtained from the accused officers can be admitted as legal evidence in the trial. This adjournment marks the fourth time the General Court Martial has deferred its decision on the evidentiary matter.

Defence lawyers challenged the admissibility of the documents, alleging that officials of the Defence Intelligence Agency coerced the officers into producing false statements. During a trial-within-a-trial, the defence argued that the statements failed to meet statutory requirements under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, citing the absence of chosen witnesses, legal counsel, required cautions, and mandatory video recordings during interrogation sessions.

The accused officers testified during the trial-within-a-trial that intelligence officials subjected them to physical abuse, intimidation, and inducement while in detention. Several officers stated that they were forced to sign or copy pre-written documents created by intelligence personnel under assurances that compliance would secure their release.

Prosecution counsel presented evidence seeking to demonstrate that the statements were provided voluntarily without improper pressure. The pending ruling by Air Vice Marshal H.I. Alhaji will determine whether prosecutors may rely on the disputed statements during the main trial proceedings.