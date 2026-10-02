Military Pension Arrears Payments Start October 2, Board Says

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Nigeria’s Military Pensions Board (MPB) says military pensioners will begin receiving arrears under newly approved pension rates from Friday, October 2, 2026.

The board said it had processed the payments following the adjustment linked to Nigeria’s new minimum wage.

Okay News reports that the announcement was contained in a Friday statement signed by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, and reported by Voice of Nigeria and the News Agency of Nigeria.

The announcement covers both implementation of the revised rates and payment of the resulting arrears. It gives October 2 as the start of credits to pensioners’ accounts.

“The board appreciates the patience, understanding and cooperation demonstrated by military pensioners throughout the implementation process,” Mohammed said.

The reports of the announcement did not provide a breakdown of the new rates, individual payment amounts or the period covered by the arrears.