Minister of Works Orders Emergency Repairs on Benin-Asaba Road

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ASABA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Minister of Works, David Umahi, ordered the immediate mobilisation of major contractors to all three sections of the Benin-Asaba Road on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, directing that public interest take precedence over the existing concession agreement.

Okay News reports that David Umahi instructed the federal government to bear the cost of the emergency interventions after the concessionaire refused three alternative proposals and denied permission for palliative works.

The minister directed an immediate redesign of the entire Benin-Asaba route using reinforced concrete pavement to address persistent highway deterioration.

The action follows the start of emergency repairs on the First Niger Bridge, also known as the Onitsha Headbridge, which was closed to traffic on September 7, 2026, for maintenance running through September 21, 2026.

Contractors on the First Niger Bridge are removing deteriorated asphalt to lay an approximately 40mm asphalt wearing course, repair vandalised components, and install solar-powered streetlights alongside closed-circuit television cameras.

The federal government directed motorists to use the Second Niger Bridge through Obosi toward Asaba during the closure period.

David Umahi stated that the government is working on more than 80 per cent of inherited federal roads, including the Benin-Sapele, Ifaki-Kabba, Sokoto-Zamfara-Katsina, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano, Bauchi-Jigawa, Sagamu-Ore, East-West Road, Abuja-Lokoja, Lokoja-Benin-Warri, and sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Highway.

“Concrete pavement is designed to last between 50 and 100 years,” David Umahi said. “The concerns of Nigerians are legitimate, and we are listening. But we cannot resolve every challenge accumulated over the years within three years.”