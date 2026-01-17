Minister Says Tinubu Is Establishing Strong Base For Long-Term Economic Prosperity

The Minister of Information and National Orientation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has said that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is laying down a strong economic foundation capable of driving long-term growth and shared prosperity in the country.

The Minister made the comments in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, when he received a delegation from the Grassroots Advocacy for Tinubu 2027 group during a courtesy visit to his office.

According to a statement issued by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, the Minister praised the bold decisions recently taken by the administration, saying such actions are beginning to reflect positively in key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“The administration has taken bold and sometimes difficult decisions to place Nigeria on a more sustainable path,” Idris said.

He added that early signs of stability are becoming visible, noting that: “What we are seeing today are the foundations for long-term growth and shared prosperity.”

The Minister also stressed that the government’s reform agenda aims to stabilize the economy and restore domestic and international confidence, particularly among investors and development partners.

As part of his address, the Minister appealed for unity, responsible communication, and wider support for national policies, while cautioning against the spread of false narratives that could damage investor perception of the Nigerian market.

“I want to warn that distorted narratives about the country hurt investors’ confidence and slow development. We must speak positively and truthfully about Nigeria,” he said.

The Minister further argued that projecting stability and unity was crucial for attracting investments and job opportunities for the Nigerian population.

Idris commended the Grassroots Advocacy for Tinubu 2027 group for its civic engagement efforts and for embracing the responsibility of promoting accurate public information across the country.

The Minister also welcomed the group’s proposal for collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, particularly in public enlightenment, youth engagement, and strategic communication at the grassroots level.

According to him, advocacy groups play meaningful roles in helping government policies reach the citizens, especially in hard-to-access communities.

He emphasised that effective information management remains essential for the stability and national development of Nigeria.

The Minister restated President Tinubu’s commitment towards building a country that works for all citizens regardless of religion, region, or social background.

He assured the delegation that the Ministry will continue to work with credible civic organisations to facilitate broader dissemination of accurate and factual government information.

The National Coordinator of the Grassroots Advocacy for Tinubu 2027 group, Professor Ochugudu Ipuele, said the visit was intended to brief the Minister about the activities of the group and also express support for the government’s information agenda.

“We are here to solidarise with you on the mandate you have for Nigeria, which is to inform the country, clarify government policies, and take information to the grassroots,” Ipuele stated.

He also said the group is committed to supporting the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially by countering misleading narratives during political seasons and by engaging young people actively in political discourse.

“This group is poised to respond in real time to false or misleading information in the public space and to engage the youth,” he added.

