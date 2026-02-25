Mirabel: Police Transfer TikTok Rape Accuser to Ministry for Welfare Support

Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria – The Ogun State Police Command has provided an update on Abigeal Nsikak, popularly known as Mirabel on TikTok, following the rape allegation she shared online.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi B. Babaseyi, the complainant was received by officers and subsequently taken to a medical facility for examination to assess her claims. The police said she has continued to cooperate with investigators as due process unfolds.

The Command disclosed that, in consideration of her welfare and support needs, she has been released to the . The Ministry has assumed responsibility for her care and assured authorities that she will be made available whenever required as investigations proceed.

Police authorities emphasised that the case is being handled with professionalism, sensitivity and diligence, urging members of the public to avoid speculation and allow the investigative process to run its course. Further updates, the Command said, will be communicated as necessary.