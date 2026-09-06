Missing Nigerian Woman Found Safe in Qatar, NCAA Confirms

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DOHA, Qatar — A 37-year-old Nigerian woman who went missing after arriving in Doha, Qatar, has been found safe and reunited with her family.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Michael Achimugu, disclosed the development in a statement posted on his X account on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 2:32 pm WAT (GMT+1).

Okay News reports that Michael Achimugu confirmed the woman was cleared and released after Qatari Customs officials held her mobile phone and international passport to clarify issues.

The woman had travelled from Lagos, Nigeria, to Doha aboard Qatar Airways flight QR1408 and lost contact with her family after exiting the airport terminal. Her brother, Jonathan Jibo, raised the alarm after she became unreachable, stating she was visiting Qatar for the first time to begin a new job weeks later after working at the Lagos airport for almost 12 years.

Following search efforts, Jonathan Jibo stated that his sister had been located in a medical facility, noting, “Good news… My sister has been found today, she was sick and was taken to the hospital from the airport.” Michael Achimugu clarified that Qatari Customs officers took her to the hospital before clearing her of any wrongdoing.

Michael Achimugu commended a Nigerian citizen, Yusuf Adesoga, for collaborating with authorities and visiting security agencies in Doha to help locate the woman. He also acknowledged Jonathan Jibo for bringing public attention to his sister’s disappearance.

The woman has regained possession of her property, contacted her family, and confirmed her safety.