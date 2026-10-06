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French artificial intelligence company Mistral AI launched a public preview of Mistral Large 4 on Tuesday, October 6, giving developers access through its Studio platform ahead of a planned downloadable release later this month.

Okay News reports that the company plans to release the model’s weights by the end of October. Weights are the learned numerical data needed to run a model, and their release would allow organisations to deploy it on their own infrastructure.

Mistral said in its announcement: “We will release the weights by the end of the month.”

The preview is available through an application programming interface, or API, which lets developers connect the model to their own software. Mistral’s documentation labels the release a public preview and lists support for chat, document questions and functions that connect the model to external tools.

Large 4 can process images as well as text. Its documented one-million-token context window sets the amount of material it can handle within a request. Tokens are the small units into which a model breaks down text and other inputs.

The company’s pricing page on Tuesday listed discounted standard rates of $0.68 per million input tokens and $2.09 per million output tokens, in United States dollars. Cached input, which reuses previously processed material, was listed at $0.07 per million tokens.

Those prices appeared alongside crossed-out rates of $1.36 for input, $4.18 for output and $0.14 for cached input. The figures were shown under the standard service option, with regional inference switched off.

Mistral reported improvements in software development, document analysis and workflows in which a model uses tools to complete tasks. Its announcement also cited benchmark results in cybersecurity, finance and law. These are results reported by the company; Okay News has not independently tested the model.

The company said it was conducting further adversarial safety testing with cybersecurity organisations, selected partners and state authorities before releasing the weights. Those participants would have access to a version with reduced moderation and expanded cybersecurity capabilities.

Mistral said the model was trained on its own European data-centre infrastructure, which also serves the public preview. Its training data covered more than 160 languages.

The company plans to publish further architecture details, additional benchmarks and information about its post-training methods alongside the weights.