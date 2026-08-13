Modi Invites Tinubu to 2026 BRICS Summit in India

ABUJA, Nigeria. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu to the 2026 BRICS Leaders’ Summit scheduled for September 12 and 13 in New Delhi.

During an interaction with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Okay News reports that India’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhishek Singh, disclosed the invitation and expressed hope the president would attend the meeting with a delegation.

Singh said Nigeria’s position as Africa‘s largest economy and one of the world’s most populous countries validates its participation. He added that the country’s status as a BRICS partner allows it to contribute to discussions affecting developing nations and the wider Global South.

The high commissioner noted the diplomatic relationship between the two countries, stating that they support their respective ambitions for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council.

Economic relations between the nations continue to expand, with bilateral trade nearing $10 billion. Singh disclosed that over 200 Indian companies currently operate in Nigeria and collectively provide employment for nearly 100,000 Nigerians.

Bilateral cooperation extends beyond commerce to sectors including energy, defence, agriculture, healthcare, and technology. According to Singh, approximately 60,000 Indians reside in Nigeria.