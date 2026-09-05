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ZAGREB, Croatia – Veteran midfielder and national team captain Luka Modrić has confirmed that he will continue his international career with the Croatia national football team, making himself available for the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) announced in Zagreb on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The decision ends weeks of post-World Cup speculation surrounding the future of the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, ensuring that the country’s most decorated footballer will remain the centerpiece of the national squad as it transitions into a new tactical era.

Okay News reports that Modrić, who turns 41 on September 9, 2026, finalized his decision following direct consultations with newly appointed Croatia head coach Slaven Bilić and HNS President Marijan Kustić, confirming his participation in competitive fixtures against the Czech Republic, Spain, and England.

The commitment extends an international career that has yielded a national-record 202 senior appearances, 29 goals, and 32 assists, during which Modrić captained Croatia to historic podium finishes, including silver at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and bronze at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The development marks a reunion between Modrić and Bilić after 14 years, with Bilić having previously handed the midfielder key responsibilities during his six-year tenure as national team manager between 2006 and 2012.

Bilić took over the technical bench following the departure of longtime manager Zlatko Dalić, who concluded his nine-year tenure to take charge as head coach of the United Arab Emirates national team in August.

“Naturally, Luka’s decision makes me extremely happy,” Bilić said in an official statement released by the federation. “We all know what he can give Croatia, both on and off the pitch. I cannot wait to work with him again, after 14 years, and we both share the strong ambition of keeping Croatia among the top teams, winning and on a par with the best teams in the world.”

Modrić’s international continuation mirrors his ongoing physical durability at the highest tier of European club football, having signed a one-year contract extension with Italian Serie A giants AC Milan through June 2027 on a net annual salary of €3.5 million (approximately $3.8 million), amounting to €6.5 million (approximately $7.0 million) gross.

The former Real Madrid playmaker, who wears the number 14 jersey at the San Siro, made 37 competitive appearances and registered two goals for AC Milan last season, and has featured prominently in the opening fixtures of the current domestic campaign, logging 34 minutes against Torino before playing 74 minutes as a starter against Venezia.

Coach Bilić is scheduled to unveil his full squad roster on Monday ahead of September training camps, with Croatia set to open their Nations League schedule against the Czech Republic in Prague on September 26, followed by away and home encounters against European champions Spain and England.