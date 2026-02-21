MOFI Real Estate Fund Hits N270.29 Billion Asset Value, Originates 1,082 Mortgages

Lagos, Nigeria – The MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund has posted a Net Asset Value of N270.29 billion by the end of the 2025 financial year. This represents a steady climb from the N261.83 billion recorded at the start of the fourth quarter.

Okay News reports that the figures were contained in the Investor Report for Q4 2025 filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Friday. MREIF is a N1 trillion shelf programme structured as a closed-end real estate investment fund. It operates under a unit trust scheme in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission rules. The fund is domiciled in Nigeria and denominated in naira. It commenced operations on March 17, 2025, following full subscription and SEC clearance for its N100 billion Series 2 issuance.

For the 10-month period ending December 31, 2025, MREIF reported total income of N36.54 billion. This income was primarily driven by interest income on financial instruments and loans. Commercial investors have particularly benefited, securing an annualised yield of 19.28 percent. The fund’s strategy involves mobilising concessionary public capital alongside private commercial funding. It offers single-digit interest rate mortgages to eligible homebuyers through a network of partner banks.

Beyond the balance sheet, MREIF is aggressively pursuing its mandate to bridge Nigeria’s housing deficit. By the end of December 2025, the fund had successfully originated 1,082 mortgages across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory. This represents cumulative disbursement of N70.72 billion aimed at providing affordable housing solutions. In the fourth quarter alone, the fund disbursed N23 billion for 336 mortgage applications. Two offtake guarantees were executed in favour of two developers totalling N5 billion.

ARM Investment Managers Limited has announced a final distribution for 2025. Series I investors will receive N3.7468 per unit, and Series II investors will receive N9.7192 per unit. Shareholders on the register by February 20, 2026, are eligible. Dividends will be electronically paid on February 27, 2026, for those with completed e-dividend registration. The fund, sponsored by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, has been rated Aaa by Agusto and Co and AA by GCR.