Moghalu Denies Joining Atiku 2027 Policy Team, Cites No Consent

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, has categorically rejected his named inclusion in the campaign organization of the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, declaring that he was neither consulted nor gave consent to serve on the candidate’s policy drafting team for the 2027 general elections, political correspondents monitored in Abuja on Thursday night, September 24, 2026.

The swift public rebuttal follows an official announcement issued earlier on Thursday by the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council unveiling a restructured, lean campaign council and management team designed to coordinate policy formulations and nationwide mobilization ahead of the 2027 electoral race.

Okay News reports that the campaign list, signed and circulated by Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to the former Vice President, Phrank Shaibu, appointed seasoned political organizer Kashim Ibrahim-Imam as council chairman, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai as deputy chairman, and Senator Austin Akobundu as campaign director-general.

The campaign dispatch also designated renowned economist Mohammed Hayatudeen to coordinate the presidential policy team alongside Professor Mohammed Sagagi, explicitly naming Professor Moghalu among the economic advisers slated to bolster the ticket’s monetary and macroeconomic strategy.

Reacting through an urgent personal statement issued in Abuja, the former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party in the 2019 elections expressed shock at the inclusion, stating unequivocally that he has severed all ties with partisan political formations since 2022 to preserve institutional neutrality.

“I am surprised to see a statement from Atiku and ADC campaign team including my name as a member of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s policy team for the 2027 presidential campaign,” Moghalu stated in his public rejoinder. “For the record, I was not consulted and did not give my consent to my name being published as a member of the ADC candidate’s policy team. I am NOT, in fact, a member of Atiku’s policy team, even unofficially or in any advisory capacity.”

The former central banker reiterated that his professional focus remains anchored on non-partisan governance advocacy, economic research, and private corporate advisory rather than electoral alignments.

“I have quit partisan politics in Nigeria since 2022,” Moghalu affirmed. “I have maintained, and continue to maintain, my non-partisan posture in our country’s national affairs. I am not a member or sympathizer of any political party in Nigeria. My primary engagement is as President of IGET Africa, a non-partisan public policy think tank and executive education academy, and as CEO of Sogato Strategies, a geopolitical risk and regulatory strategy advisory firm.”

The public policy scholar emphasized that civic dedication to Nigeria’s socio-economic development does not require political affiliation, concluding that he remains resolute in pursuing the path of national statesmanship over competitive partisanship.

The development creates an immediate communications embarrassment for the nascent ADC presidential campaign apparatus, which had positioned its newly constituted team as a disciplined, consultative council focused on technocratic rigor, while party spokespersons have yet to clarify whether Moghalu’s erroneous inclusion was an administrative drafting error or premature attribution.