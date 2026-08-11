Monaco Terminate Paul Pogba Contract After Pre-Season Injury

MONACO, France – French club AS Monaco has decided to terminate the contract of 33-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba following a fresh pre-season muscle injury.

The former World Cup winner joined the Ligue 1 team as a free agent last summer on a deal through June 2027, making just six competitive appearances. Okay News reports that French media outlets confirmed the club ended his tenure after he played only 45 minutes in a single pre-season friendly on July 18.

The contract termination leaves the former France international considering whether to pursue new opportunities or retire from professional football. Pogba had returned to action in March 2025 following a reduced doping ban after mutually ending his deal with Juventus in December 2024.

During his peak, Pogba became the world’s most expensive player when Manchester United purchased him from Juventus for €105 million ($121.2 million) in 2016.