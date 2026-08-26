Moniepoint Shuts UK Remittance MonieWorld After 14 Months

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LONDON, United Kingdom – Nigerian financial technology unicorn Moniepoint Inc. has announced plans to wind down operations of its UK-based consumer remittance product, MonieWorld, concluding its direct foray into the European cross-border transfer market 14 months after launch to redirect capital, technical infrastructure, and management focus back to its core operations across Africa.

The strategic exit follows a comprehensive portfolio review by the fintech group, which concluded that establishing a dominant market position in the heavily contested United Kingdom-to-Africa remittance corridor would require sustained promotional capital that can generate stronger operational returns across business banking, digital payments, and credit expansion in Nigeria and Kenya.

Okay News reports that MonieWorld was officially launched in April 2025 under Moniepoint GB Limited, enabling diaspora Africans residing in the UK to transfer money directly to bank accounts across Nigeria using debit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Despite the decision to decommission the product, the fintech disclosed that MonieWorld achieved encouraging initial adoption, recording a 70 percent increase in monthly transaction volume among diaspora users prior to the strategic review.

“Having validated its cross-border infrastructure and delivered value to thousands of diaspora users, the Group is now redirecting this technical, capital, and operational architecture toward its primary African markets,” the company confirmed in an official statement, describing the decision as a deliberate operational reallocation rather than a retreat from international technology development.

Moniepoint established its regulatory footprint in the British financial services market in July 2025 through the $2.5 million (approximately ₦3.85 billion) acquisition of Bancom Europe Ltd, securing an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence authorized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Industry sources indicate that rather than abandoning the regulatory asset, Moniepoint is actively exploring strategic options, including the potential sale of its UK corporate infrastructure and customer book to prospective buyers.

The withdrawal highlights the intensifying customer acquisition costs and margin pressures within the UK-Nigeria corridor, where established operators including LemFi, NALA, Flutterwave’s Send App, Wise, and WorldRemit compete aggressively for market share within an inward personal remittance ecosystem that generated $22.8 billion (approximately ₦35.1 trillion) for Nigeria in 2025.

Moniepoint confirmed that affected MonieWorld personnel will be redeployed across core engineering and operational divisions within the parent group, while existing customers will receive ongoing support and transparent timelines to ensure all pending transactions and remaining wallet balances are fully processed.