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ABUJA, Nigeria – Global credit rating agency Moody’s Ratings has revised Nigeria’s sovereign credit outlook from stable to positive while affirming the nation’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings at B3, citing substantial growth in external reserves, disciplined monetary transmission, and sustained macroeconomic reform momentum, the Federal Ministry of Finance announced on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The rating action, published on Friday, August 28, 2026, marks another significant international endorsement of the Federal Government’s economic stabilisation agenda over the past three years, highlighting expanding current account surpluses and renewed liquidity within the foreign exchange market.

Okay News reports that Moody’s projected Nigeria’s current account surplus to widen to approximately 6.1 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2026, underpinned by a rebound in crude oil output and robust non-oil export earnings.

The rating agency also underscored the significant accumulation of gross external reserves, which Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data confirmed rose to $53.30 billion as of August 26, 2026, providing robust import cover and strengthening the country’s external balance sheet.

Moody’s further cited stronger-than-projected macroeconomic resilience, noting that real GDP growth expanded by 4 percent in 2025 against earlier estimates of 3 percent, with consistent expansion expected through 2027. This performance was supported by a substantial deceleration in headline inflation, which dropped to 15.4 percent in July 2026 compared to 25.3 percent recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The positive outlook follows a series of favorable actions by international benchmark institutions, including FTSE Russell’s reclassification of Nigeria to “Frontier Market” status, S&P Global Ratings’ sovereign upgrade to B from B- in May 2026, and Fitch Ratings’ affirmation of Nigeria at B with a stable outlook.

Reacting to the rating revision, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, stated that the development provides credible external confirmation that the administration’s fiscal and structural policies are yielding durable results.

“Moody’s positive outlook is an important external validation of the difficult but necessary reforms this administration has implemented, from removing a costly and inequitable fuel subsidy to unifying the exchange rate, and the landmark tax reforms,” Oyedele stated. “These decisions are restoring the fundamentals of macroeconomic stability: stronger reserves, a resilient external position, moderating inflation, and more credible policy transmission.”

Oyedele emphasized that the Federal Government’s medium-term strategic objective remains transitioning the sovereign credit profile toward investment-grade territory to reduce sovereign borrowing costs and mobilize long-term capital.

“Our medium-term ambition is to place Nigeria firmly on the path to investment grade. That will require us to sustain the external gains Moody’s has recognised, while making faster progress on domestic revenue mobilisation, spending efficiency, and debt affordability,” the Minister added. “We are committed to doing the work required to get there, not for the rating itself, but because the underlying reforms are what will lower Nigeria’s cost of capital, crowd in private investment, and deliver shared prosperity for Nigerians.”

The Ministry reaffirmed its focus on five foundational reform pillars: expanding domestic tax revenue through administrative modernization, maintaining an orderly and transparent foreign exchange framework, strengthening debt affordability, coordinating subnational fiscal discipline, and accelerating economic diversification across productive non-oil sectors.