Moove Plans Nigeria Exit and ₦35bn Vehicle Transfer to Customers

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Vehicle-financing company Moove announced on Thursday, October 8, 2026, that it will end its operations in Nigeria and transfer eligible vehicles it values at about ₦35 billion to the customers currently using them.

The company said the recipients would receive full ownership, with no further payments to Moove required for the vehicles themselves from October 1, 2026.

Okay News reports that Moove described the arrangement in its statement as the “Thank You Nigeria” initiative. The company also said its staff members would receive cars free of charge.

Ladi Delano, Moove’s co-founder, co-chief executive and advisory board chairman, said: “Nigeria is where Moove began, and everything we have built since carries something of Lagos with it.”

Moove said more than 9,000 customers had used its Drive-to-Own and rental products in Nigeria, generating approximately ₦57 billion in revenue through vehicles financed by the company.

Delano and Jide Odunsi founded Moove in 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. It began with 76 vehicles and offered drivers access to vehicles through rental and ownership-financing arrangements.

In an August 5 announcement, Moove said it had raised $250 million at a $2.1 billion valuation to expand its autonomous-mobility business. At that time, it reported approximately 42,000 vehicles across 29 cities in 13 countries.

Moove said it would work directly with affected customers and employees to complete the transfer of eligible vehicles as it concludes its Nigerian operations.