Morocco Still Set To Stage 2026 Women’s AFCON As South Africa Denies Takeover Claims

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, has rejected reports claiming that South Africa has been confirmed as the new host of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s biggest national team football tournament for women.

In a statement released on Monday, 2 February 2026, the minister said there has been “no formal decision” to remove Morocco, a North African country, as the host nation for the competition.

McKenzie stressed that Morocco remains the official host of the tournament, which is due to begin on Tuesday, 17 March 2026. Okay News reports that the clarification was issued after comments were linked to South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Sport, Peace Mabel, suggesting that South Africa had taken over hosting duties because Morocco had supposedly withdrawn about five weeks before the start date.

The deputy minister had been quoted as saying Morocco pulled out of hosting the event and that South Africa was ready to step in at short notice.

However, McKenzie said South Africa has only told the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the body that runs football across Africa, that it is willing to assist if there is ever a need for alternative arrangements.

He explained that such discussions form part of CAF’s normal contingency planning ahead of major tournaments, but he added that the process to change hosts has not been activated.

“At this stage, no formal decision has been taken to relocate the tournament, and Morocco remains the official designated host of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. CAF has not activated any alternative hosting process,” the statement said.

McKenzie also outlined what would be required if South Africa were to host the tournament, noting that it would depend on CAF’s official approval, clearance from South Africa’s cabinet, and confirmation that stadiums and supporting infrastructure are available and ready.

Morocco is expected to host the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the third time in a row, with the tournament scheduled to run from Tuesday, 17 March 2026 to Friday, 3 April 2026.

In recent editions, Morocco reached the final twice but finished second on both occasions, losing the 2022 final to South Africa and the 2024 final to Nigeria’s Super Falcons, the Nigerian women’s national football team and one of Africa’s most successful sides.