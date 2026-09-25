Moses Simon Set to Reach 100 Caps for Nigeria Super Eagles

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UYO, Nigeria — Super Eagles winger Moses Simon is set to earn his 100th appearance for the Nigeria national team when they play Madagascar on Friday, September 25, 2026, in Uyo.

Okay News reports that Moses Simon currently holds 99 caps for Nigeria after making his senior international debut in 2015.

Head coach Eric Chelle is expected to field the winger during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign opener.

Reaching the milestone will place the player alongside three former national team players who have achieved 100 or more senior international appearances.

Former team captain Ahmed Musa holds the all-time appearance record for Nigeria with 109 caps, having made his senior international debut in 2010 before captaining the team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Former defender Joseph Yobo and former goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama both recorded 101 appearances for the national team, with both players featuring in the squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Former striker Nwankwo Kanu made 86 appearances for the Super Eagles during his international career, falling short of the 100-cap landmark.