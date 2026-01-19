Mother Rejects Ritual Claims After Singer Destiny Boy’s Death

A social media post circulating on X (formerly Twitter) has quoted the mother of Nigerian Afro-Fuji singer Destiny Boy as saying her late son was not killed and did not die because of any “money ritual,” pushing back against rumours that his death was linked to a Babaláwo (a Yoruba word for an Ifa priest or traditional diviner).

In the post shared by X user BABA AJISEFA (@ILE_AJISEFA), the account relayed a statement attributed to the singer’s mother, saying, “No one killed my son,” and adding that the traditional priest “was only trying to help.”

Okay News reports that the comments spreading online mirror details from a separate interview published on Monday, 19 January 2026, in which the singer’s mother, Saidat Adeshina, described a long-running medical struggle marked by seizures and repeated attempts to find treatment.

According to that interview, she said her son’s health challenges started about two years earlier and that the family sought help through hospitals and also through traditional and faith-based routes. She said he was referred to an Ifa priest named Edun Ifayomi, whom the family trusted, and claimed he supported them with hospital bills.

In the same account, the mother said the condition was called “Oku oru” (a Yoruba expression often linked to night-time attacks or seizures, and sometimes translated literally as “dead night”), explaining that when it struck, her son became stiff “like someone who has epilepsy.”

She also rejected allegations of ritual practices, saying, “My son did not do any money ritual,” while describing his final days as a worsening episode that led to a hospital visit where he was declared dead.

Destiny Boy, whose real name was Afeez Adesina, was widely known in Nigeria for blending Fuji music with modern pop sounds and gained broader attention after a Fuji-style cover of Davido’s “If” went viral in 2019.