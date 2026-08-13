Motsepe Says Election Must Decide Infantino FIFA Future

ABUJA, Nigeria – The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, stated on Thursday, August 13, 2026, that the future of FIFA President Gianni Infantino must be decided through an election process.

Okay News reports that Motsepe told Sky News that member associations should vote in the scheduled March 2027 elections instead of seeking early removal over an aborted proposal to sell World Cup stakes to private investors.

“If anybody has got any problem against anybody, whether it’s Gianni, whether it is anybody else, follow the process, follow the FIFA process, simple as that,” Motsepe said.

The governing bodies of European football (UEFA), North and Central American football (CONCACAF), and Asian football (AFC) released a joint letter this week criticizing Infantino over the proposed investment scheme. Motsepe, who serves as a FIFA vice president, met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Salzburg, Austria, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, to discuss the dispute.

“If you want to take him out, go for elections; let the 211 member associations decide. Do that and the vote will express whether they’ve got confidence in him or not,” Motsepe said.

“You’ve got to be very careful. There are elections taking place next year. Shouldn’t we allow that process to continue?” Motsepe said.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) announced on Thursday, August 13, 2026, that it rescinded its letter of support for Infantino, joining the English FA and the Welsh FA.

“Following an FAI Board Meeting, the decision was taken to rescind the letter of support that the Association supplied earlier this year,” the organization said.

CAF previously issued a statement on August 6, 2026, unanimously reconfirming its support for the 56-year-old Swiss official and endorsing his apologies for the investment scheme.