August 10, 2026

Mourinho Says He Agreed to Replace Ferguson at Man United in 2013

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Jose Mourinho
Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho speaking in an interview with BeIN Sports

MANCHESTER, England – José Mourinho has revealed that he agreed to become Manchester United manager in 2013 before ultimately choosing to return to Chelsea.

Okay News reports that Mourinho made the revelation while recalling his departure from Real Madrid after the 2012-13 season, when Sir Alex Ferguson was preparing to leave United.

Mourinho said United’s appeal persuaded him to accept the opportunity to succeed Ferguson, describing the club as one of the biggest in world football. However, he later decided to honour a commitment he had made to Chelsea.

Ferguson also confirmed that Mourinho had initially agreed to take the United job. He recalled that the Portuguese coach later called him in tears to say he had given his word to Chelsea and would not break it.

Mourinho returned to Chelsea in 2013 and won the Premier League and League Cup during his second spell. David Moyes instead succeeded Ferguson at Manchester United, beginning a difficult period of managerial changes at the club.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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