The first call on the MTN Nigeria network was made from Maritime House in Apapa, Lagos, on May 16, 2001.

Commercial operations followed on August 8, 2001, at a time when owning a mobile phone in Nigeria was still a privilege and access to a telephone line remained beyond the reach of millions of people.

MTN records that founding Chairman Pascal Dozie made that first call. The company entered a newly liberalised telecommunications market alongside other operators after Nigeria opened the sector to private investment.

MTN’s account of its early years traces the beginning of a business that would eventually become one of the largest telecommunications operations in Africa.

Twenty-five years later, a mobile connection serves purposes that would have been difficult to imagine when the first GSM networks were switched on.

A phone number can be linked to a bank account. A smartphone can function as a shopfront, television screen, newsroom, classroom, office and payment terminal. Businesses that have never owned physical stores sell to customers across the country, while families separated by thousands of kilometres communicate instantly.

MTN did not create Nigeria’s telecommunications transformation alone. The change followed regulatory reform, competition, infrastructure investment and the rapid adoption of mobile technology by Nigerians.

But the company’s story has become closely intertwined with that transition.

As MTN Nigeria marks 25 years, its anniversary offers an opportunity to examine what changed around the company, how telecommunications became economic infrastructure and why the expectations facing mobile operators today are considerably different from those of 2001.

When Getting a Phone Line Was Difficult

Before GSM services became widely available, Nigeria had only a limited fixed-line telephone network serving a small proportion of its population.

Mobile liberalisation changed that equation.

MTN entered the Nigerian market believing the potential subscriber base could eventually reach about 10 million customers. Even that expectation would prove conservative.

Today, the company connects tens of millions of Nigerians.

Its growth has continued into its anniversary year. In the first quarter of 2026, MTN Nigeria reported 89.5 million subscribers and approximately 55 million active data users as demand for internet services continued to expand.

Okay News reported on MTN Nigeria’s Q1 2026 performance, including the rapid growth of data revenue as more subscribers moved towards heavier internet consumption.

That evolution tells part of the story of the Nigerian telecom market.

The early attraction was the ability to make a call without depending on a fixed telephone line. SMS followed. Then came mobile internet, smartphones, social media, streaming, digital banking and app-based services.

What Nigerians demanded from their networks changed with each stage.

From Voice Calls to Digital Infrastructure

The economic influence of telecommunications is easier to understand by looking beyond the telecommunications companies themselves.

A food vendor taking orders on WhatsApp depends on connectivity.

So does the logistics rider receiving a destination through an app, the online retailer processing payments, the journalist filing a report remotely, the software developer working for an overseas client and the student attending an online class.

Nigeria’s technology and creator economies developed on top of telecommunications networks operated by MTN and its competitors.

The scale of the infrastructure behind those services has also expanded.

MTN’s investor information says its Nigerian network covers more than 93 percent of the population, includes more than 43,000 kilometres of fibre, serves thousands of businesses and has supported more than 2 million direct and indirect employment opportunities through agents and trade partners. MTN was also the first mobile network operator to launch commercial 5G services in Nigeria.

Network expansion requires continuous investment.

Okay News previously reported that MTN Nigeria deployed more than ₦565 billion in capital expenditure during the first half of 2025, as the company increased network capacity and responded to rising data consumption.

Those investments have occurred alongside a sharp increase in the amount of internet traffic generated by ordinary subscribers.

The modern telecommunications business is therefore increasingly less about whether Nigerians can place a voice call and more about whether a network can handle video streaming, cloud services, online gaming, financial transactions and other data-intensive activities consistently.

Becoming a Nigerian Listed Company

MTN’s relationship with Nigeria also changed through local ownership.

On May 16, 2019, the company listed its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, now the Nigerian Exchange Limited, creating an avenue for Nigerian institutional and retail investors to own shares directly in the telecommunications company.

It was another stage in MTN’s movement from a foreign entrant in 2001 to a company deeply embedded in Nigeria’s corporate landscape.

The importance of that position has increased as MTN has become one of the most valuable publicly traded businesses in the country.

Okay News has continued to track MTN Nigeria’s financial and market performance, including the growth in revenue generated by data services and the company’s recovery from the severe currency pressures that affected its balance sheet following the depreciation of the naira.

MTN’s activities have since expanded beyond traditional mobile services into enterprise connectivity, home broadband, fintech and other digital services.

The business Nigerians encountered in 2001 was principally selling calls and messages. The one operating in 2026 is competing across a much wider digital economy.

The company’s influence over the past quarter century cannot be measured solely by subscribers, revenue or infrastructure.

The MTN Foundation, established in 2004 and formally commissioned the following year, became the vehicle for much of the company’s social investment.

According to the Foundation’s current impact records, more than ₦34.4 billion has been invested in projects across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. It records 1,093 project sites, activities across 3,610 communities and more than 32.28 million people reached since inception.

The interventions have covered education, healthcare, community infrastructure, youth development and economic empowerment.

Scholarships have become one of its longest-running programmes.

MTN Foundation records show thousands of scholarship awards to Nigerian students, alongside science laboratories, teacher development initiatives, digital skills programmes and support for music education.

Its Youth Development programmes include scholarships, ICT and business skills initiatives, science and technology laboratories and support for young Nigerians seeking pathways into employment or entrepreneurship.

Healthcare interventions have included mobile medical services, health infrastructure and projects focused on women and children.

The Foundation has also used its What Can We Do Together programme to allow communities to nominate infrastructure and development projects based on their own needs.

For a company operating in communities where deficits in public infrastructure remain common, these investments have become part of the broader assessment of its presence in Nigeria.

The Anniversary Was Taken to Nigerians

Corporate anniversaries can easily become boardroom affairs.

MTN chose a different route for much of its 25th anniversary programme, taking activities into public spaces and targeting communities that have grown alongside the network.

One of the largest events was The Gathering on 100, held at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, from April 22 to April 26, 2026.

According to MTN’s official account of the event, more than 10,000 young Nigerians took part over 100 hours, with activities ranging from gaming and football to music, film, fashion, entrepreneurship and technology.

It was followed by regional gatherings.

The programme travelled to Aba and Enugu in June before concluding with a grand finale in Abuja on July 18, 2026, according to MTN’s anniversary events schedule.

The decision to build part of the anniversary around young Nigerians was unsurprising.

A large share of the people creating businesses, entertainment, communities and careers around mobile technology today either grew up during the GSM era or were born after it began.

For them, mobile connectivity is not a technological novelty.

It is normal infrastructure.

Taking the Celebration to Campuses

MTN also extended its anniversary activities to Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions.

Campus activations combined gaming, entertainment, digital experiences and opportunities for students to interact with MTN products and technology.

The company’s 2026 campus activities included visits to institutions in different parts of the country, with MTN’s events platform documenting stops such as Delta State University in Abraka and Ekiti State University in Ado-Ekiti.

These engagements demonstrate how much telecommunications marketing itself has changed.

Twenty-five years ago, the central question for many consumers was whether they could obtain a SIM card and make a reliable call.

Today, operators compete around data experiences, entertainment, digital lifestyles and the communities built around their networks.

Twenty-Five Days of Y’elloCare

MTN also adapted its employee volunteer programme to the anniversary.

Its annual Y’elloCare campaign traditionally mobilises employees around community projects. For 2026, the programme became 25 Days of Y’elloCare, extending the duration to reflect MTN Nigeria’s 25 years in the country.

MTN listed the anniversary edition among its official 2026 community activities, with the programme beginning on June 1, 2026.

The anniversary edition focused attention on community health and employee-led service.

That approach linked the celebration to the broader social-investment structure MTN has developed through its Foundation and corporate responsibility programmes.

Investment Beyond Telecommunications

The company’s footprint has occasionally extended into public infrastructure.

In January 2026, Okay News reported that MTN Nigeria would fund the redevelopment of the Obalende Bus Stop in Lagos into a modern transport facility known as the Y’ELLO Bus Park.

The project includes improvements around the Obalende loop, areas beneath the bridge and adjoining transport infrastructure, according to the Lagos State Government.

Projects of that nature provide another window into how MTN has tried to position its Nigerian presence beyond the sale of telecommunications services.

Twenty-Five Years Have Also Produced Difficult Conversations

A serious account of MTN’s history in Nigeria cannot be written only around expansion and celebration.

The company has faced difficult regulatory disputes, customer complaints and periods of significant public scrutiny.

Nigeria’s telecom sector has itself changed dramatically as regulators have introduced stricter SIM registration rules, consumer protection requirements and quality-of-service standards.

More recently, cost pressures across the industry led regulators to permit operators to increase tariffs after years without major price adjustments.

When the increases began taking effect in 2025, they generated public resistance.

Okay News reported on opposition to the telecommunications tariff increases, including demands from federal lawmakers for a reversal.

Higher prices also intensified scrutiny of service quality.

Customers paying more expect calls to connect, internet speeds to improve and data purchases to last as expected.

That has made trust an increasingly important part of the relationship between networks and subscribers.

When MTN Put Data ‘On Trial’

Few anniversary events illustrated that relationship better than Data on Trial.

On June 6, 2026, MTN turned part of its headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos, into something resembling a courtroom to examine a persistent complaint among Nigerian mobile users: why does data sometimes appear to disappear quickly?

The Data on Trial event included representatives of consumers, regulators, independent auditors, industry stakeholders and the media. Participants examined how mobile data is measured and charged.

During the session, MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer Karl Toriola addressed the suspicion that operators deliberately deduct more data than subscribers actually consume.

“MTN will never deliberately shortchange you on your data consumption,” Toriola said.

The statement mattered because the event was responding to a real trust problem.

The company that once had to persuade Nigerians to adopt GSM now has customers sophisticated enough to question how every megabyte is measured.

That is a different relationship from the one MTN had with subscribers 25 years ago.

Competition Changed the Market Too

MTN’s Nigerian story also belongs to a sector shaped by intense competition.

Airtel, Globacom, 9mobile and other telecommunications providers have forced one another to compete on pricing, coverage, data packages and customer experience.

Competition helped move mobile communication from an expensive service into something accessible to far more Nigerians.

Today, the contest extends to home broadband, fintech, fibre, 5G and digital services.

New internet service providers continue to enter the market. Okay News reported in January 2026 that the NCC had licensed six additional internet service providers as competition increased among traditional mobile operators, fixed internet businesses and satellite providers such as Starlink.

MTN’s next phase will therefore take place in a market where customers have more ways to connect than they did when GSM began.

What Comes After 25?

The telecommunications challenge facing Nigeria has changed.

The first challenge was access.

The current ones include affordability, network reliability, rural connectivity, smartphone costs, fibre penetration and the quality of broadband available to households and businesses.

MTN’s own investor information shows how far the underlying infrastructure has developed, but millions of Nigerians still experience the digital economy differently depending on income and location.

A 5G network in Lagos does not solve the connectivity problem of a rural community without reliable mobile broadband.

A high-speed fibre connection means little to a household that cannot afford the service or the devices required to use it.

The next phase of Nigeria’s telecommunications story will therefore be judged less by the number of people who own SIM cards and more by the quality and affordability of the connectivity available to them.

A Quarter Century Hidden in Ordinary Life

Perhaps MTN’s impact is clearest in activities that no longer attract attention.

Calling a relative in another state.

Receiving money instantly.

Checking football scores while sitting in traffic.

Ordering food.

Joining a work meeting remotely.

Streaming a Nigerian film.

Selling clothes through Instagram.

Running a business through WhatsApp.

Applying for a university programme online.

Reading breaking news seconds after it happens.

For millions of Nigerians, these are ordinary activities.

They were not ordinary when MTN made its first call from Apapa in 2001.

That first connection arrived in a country where access to telecommunications was scarce. Twenty-five years later, Nigerians increasingly treat connectivity as something closer to electricity or transport: infrastructure they expect to be available whenever it is needed.

MTN’s anniversary events have celebrated the customers, communities, young people and institutions that accompanied the company through that change.

The harder test begins after the celebrations.

The company must continue investing in capacity as data demand grows, retain customer trust as prices change, compete with new technologies and extend the benefits of broadband beyond Nigeria’s wealthiest urban centres.

After 25 years, Nigerians no longer need to be persuaded that mobile connectivity can change their lives.

They simply expect the network to work.