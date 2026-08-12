LAGOS, Nigeria — MTN Nigeria has apologised to customers over an incorrect data usage display caused by what it described as a temporary system glitch, assuring subscribers that the issue has now been corrected.

The telecommunications company disclosed the update in a customer notice, directing users to verify their current data consumption through the MyMTN App.

Okay News reports that the problem affected how data usage was displayed to customers and did not, based on the company’s notice, indicate that subscribers’ actual data consumption had been altered.

“We apologize for the incorrect display,” MTN said.

“This was caused by a temporary system glitch, which has now been corrected.”

The company advised customers who may have noticed discrepancies in their displayed data balance or usage figures to check the MyMTN App for the accurate information.

“You can verify your accurate data usage through the MyMTN App,” the notice said.

MTN added that affected subscribers would receive another notification showing their corrected data usage.

“In addition, a follow-up notification will be sent shortly reflecting your correct data usage,” the company said.

The clarification comes amid continued scrutiny by Nigerian telecom subscribers over data consumption and billing transparency, with customers increasingly demanding clearer information on how their data is measured and deducted.

MTN did not disclose how many subscribers were affected by the display error or how long the temporary system glitch lasted.