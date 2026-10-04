MTN FibreX vs FlyX vs 5G Router: Prices and Data Limits

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MTN FibreX, FlyX and a regular MTN 5G router can connect a Nigerian home to the internet, but they have different installation requirements, equipment arrangements and data rules. Check which service can reach your address before comparing the advertised speeds.

The main distinction for heavy users is the usage policy. MTN says FibreX and FlyX have no fair usage policy. Its regular 5G-router Gold and Diamond plans reduce the connection to 5Mbps after specified data thresholds.

Okay News reports that this comparison uses MTN’s published product pages, FAQs and terms checked on October 4, 2026. It is a comparison of advertised services, not a first-hand speed test. Prices and offers can change.

FibreX, FlyX and 5G Router: The Main Differences

What matters FibreX FlyX Regular 5G router Connection to your home Fibre-optic cable MTN 5G signal received by an installed outdoor unit MTN mobile network received by the router Comparable 50Mbps renewal Basic: ₦30,000 FlyX 50: ₦30,000 Gold: ₦40,000 Comparable 100Mbps renewal Standard: ₦45,000 FlyX 100: ₦45,000 Diamond: ₦65,000 Validity of those plans 30 days 30 days 30 days Usage-based slowdown No FUP, according to MTN No FUP, according to MTN Gold: 5Mbps after 400GB; Diamond: 5Mbps after 800GB Equipment arrangement Free-to-use fibre terminal; MTN retains ownership Free-to-use outdoor and indoor units Separate retail device purchase Installation Fibre connection and installation required Professional outdoor installation required No fibre connection or FlyX outdoor installation

These are advertised plan tiers, not measured speeds at your address. The comparison uses the FibreX price list, FlyX offer and renewal prices and router-plan price list.

What You Pay First, and What You Pay Again

FibreX: Subscription First, Equipment on Loan

MTN advertises free installation and a free-to-use fibre router. Its FibreX FAQ says a new customer must subscribe to at least the 50Mbps plan. The listed Basic subscription is ₦30,000 for 30 days.

The equipment terms say the optical network terminal remains MTN’s property. They also allow a refundable security deposit and charges for repositioning the terminal after installation. Ask whether either applies to your order.

FibreX also offers 200Mbps, 300Mbps and 1Gbps tiers. See our MTN FibreX plans and prices guide for the wider range.

FlyX: The ₦30,000 Offer Is Different From 100Mbps Renewal

MTN’s FlyX page advertises an acquisition offer of up to 100Mbps for ₦30,000, with free-to-use outdoor and indoor equipment, a power bank and installation.

The published renewal prices are ₦30,000 for up to 50Mbps and ₦45,000 for up to 100Mbps, each lasting 30 days. Budgeting ₦30,000 indefinitely for the 100Mbps tier would therefore understate the stated renewal cost.

Before ordering, confirm the acquisition offer’s eligibility, activation date and validity. The public page separates the offer from the renewal table; do not assume every new order or later payment receives the introductory rate. Our FlyX guide covers the service separately.

5G Router: Confirm the Device Price and Activation Bundle

MTN’s public listings need careful checking here. The eShop product listing available in search shows ₦80,000 and advertises unlimited data for 30 days on activation. MTN’s broadband page also displays a ₦40,000 router tile.

Those conflicting displays do not establish the price or welcome bundle you will receive. Ask MTN for the payable device price, model and activation-bundle terms before buying. Do not add a second first-month bundle automatically if the purchase already includes usable activation data.

A device price is separate from later Gold or Diamond subscriptions. Our MTN router and MiFi guide explains other bundle choices.

What Three 30-Day Renewals Cost

The following calculations compare 90 days of subscriptions at the standard published rates. They exclude device purchases, deposits, delivery, power and optional services. They also exclude introductory or activation offers, so these are not first-order quotations.

Plan Calculation Subscription total FibreX Basic, 50Mbps ₦30,000 × 3 ₦90,000 FlyX 50 ₦30,000 × 3 ₦90,000 5G-router Gold, up to 50Mbps ₦40,000 × 3 ₦120,000 FibreX Standard, 100Mbps ₦45,000 × 3 ₦135,000 FlyX 100 ₦45,000 × 3 ₦135,000 5G-router Diamond, up to 100Mbps ₦65,000 × 3 ₦195,000

On that basis, the standard 50Mbps router subscriptions cost ₦30,000 more over 90 days than the comparable FibreX or FlyX tier. At 100Mbps, the difference is ₦60,000. These arithmetic differences do not measure connection quality.

What the Data Limits Mean in Practice

Under MTN’s regular 5G-router unlimited-plan terms, Gold falls from up to 50Mbps to 5Mbps after 400GB within the validity period. Diamond falls from up to 100Mbps to 5Mbps after 800GB. Data access continues at the reduced speed.

For example, a household using 500GB during one plan period would cross Gold’s threshold but remain below Diamond’s. That is a worked usage example, not a measurement of a typical household.

MTN’s router FAQ confirms these thresholds and says the speed-based unlimited plans are for MTN 5G routers. The associated terms restrict them to personal, non-commercial use. A business should check permitted use before choosing them.

FibreX and FlyX have different published policies. Their no-FUP statements concern usage limits; they should not be read as a promise that every device will always receive the maximum advertised speed. Also check the exact bundle name: router Silver and Ruby listings use data allocations followed by daily data drops, rather than the Gold and Diamond speed-threshold model.

Coverage and Moving Home

FibreX: ask MTN to confirm that it can connect your specific premises. A nearby fibre service does not itself confirm that your building is ready. The equipment terms make installation subject to factors including fibre availability, site readiness and access to the property.

Moving FibreX requires a relocation request. MTN says relocation within its coverage area depends on technical feasibility. The terminal must be made available for retrieval when the service ends, and the terms also provide for retrieval after six months of inactivity with prior notice.

FlyX: MTN’s FlyX FAQ describes a fixed-address service. An installer mounts the outdoor unit to receive the network signal. It is not designed to be moved from place to place; contact MTN about relocation.

Regular 5G router: check the intended location with MTN’s coverage locator. The router FAQ says the device can use 4G where 5G is unavailable. That fallback does not guarantee 5G-level performance.

If you need to carry internet between locations, discuss that requirement before buying. A standalone router avoids the fixed fibre or FlyX outdoor installation, but you still need suitable coverage, power and a compatible plan. Do not assume a particular model has a battery or that its plan can be transferred to another device.

Which Option Should You Check First?

Check FibreX first if your premises can be connected and you want a fixed service without the published Gold or Diamond usage thresholds. It also has higher-speed tiers than the two FlyX plans listed here.

your premises can be connected and you want a fixed service without the published Gold or Diamond usage thresholds. It also has higher-speed tiers than the two FlyX plans listed here. Check FlyX if fibre is unavailable, MTN confirms suitable network coverage and you can accommodate a professionally installed outdoor unit.

fibre is unavailable, MTN confirms suitable network coverage and you can accommodate a professionally installed outdoor unit. Check a regular router if the fixed installation requirements do not suit you, or you already own a compatible device. Compare your actual data use with the thresholds before paying for an unlimited plan.

Before paying, obtain confirmation of the exact service, address coverage, device arrangement, total initial charge, renewal price, usage policy and installation appointment. Keep the receipt and order reference.

For broadband enquiries, MTN lists 352 from an MTN line, 08031021700 from other networks and [email protected]. Use those channels to resolve a conflicting quote or relocation question before committing.