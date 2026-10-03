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MTN Nigeria advertises FlyX, its fixed outdoor 5G broadband service, with an introductory package of up to 100Mbps for ₦30,000. Its published renewal prices are different: ₦30,000 for up to 50Mbps or ₦45,000 for up to 100Mbps, each valid for 30 days.

MTN FlyX plans and prices in Nigeria were checked against the operator’s official product and help pages on October 3, 2026. All prices in this guide are in Nigerian naira.

MTN FlyX Renewal Prices

Okay News reports that MTN lists two FlyX renewal plans, both with unlimited data and no fair usage policy.

Published FlyX Renewal Tariffs Plan Advertised Maximum Speed Price Validity FlyX 50 Up to 50Mbps ₦30,000 30 days FlyX 100 Up to 100Mbps ₦45,000 30 days

Mbps means megabits per second. The official FlyX page separates its acquisition offer from these ongoing tariffs. Buyers should therefore budget for the selected renewal plan rather than assume the introductory 100Mbps price continues.

The acquisition offer’s duration is not separately specified in the published wording reviewed. Confirm that first period, the activation date and the next payment before ordering. The guide does not present the promotional price as a permanent discount.

What Equipment And Installation Are Included?

MTN’s advertised package includes a free-to-use outdoor unit and indoor unit, a power bank and professional installation. The outdoor unit receives the mobile-network signal; the indoor unit supplies Wi-Fi inside the premises.

“Free-to-use” should not be taken as confirmation that ownership transfers to the customer. Ask for the equipment terms, including what happens on cancellation, relocation, damage or prolonged non-renewal. The product page does not provide a complete answer to those questions.

MTN advertises installation as free. Before paying, request a written order total that identifies any charge for work or accessories outside the advertised package. The pages reviewed do not separately itemise value-added tax (VAT), delivery or non-standard installation costs, so no additional amount has been assumed here.

How To Check Coverage And Order

Start with MTN’s official coverage locator, then ask an authorised store to confirm FlyX availability at the installation address. Use the order link on the official FlyX page or place the order at an authorised MTN store. Complete registration for the embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) built into the outdoor unit. MTN requires registration before activation. Agree the installation appointment. MTN says a certified installer will contact the customer after order confirmation.

Do not treat a coverage-map result as a booked installation appointment. Confirm access to the proposed mounting position and obtain the property owner’s permission where required. Ask the installer to demonstrate that the connection works before accepting completion.

Does FlyX Have A Data Cap?

MTN says FlyX has no fair usage policy. That is a different published condition from its indoor 5G router Gold and Diamond plans, which reduce speed after specified data thresholds. Those router limits should not be copied into a FlyX tariff comparison.

The phrase “up to” in the FlyX speed listing is not a promise that every customer will receive that speed continuously. This guide is based on published terms; it does not contain a speed test or an independent assessment of service at a particular address.

Can FlyX Be Moved Or Renewed?

MTN describes FlyX as a fixed-address service and directs relocating customers to broadband support. It should not be purchased on the assumption that it can be carried between locations like a portable MiFi.

Its help page lists renewals through myMTN, MTN eShop, the *461# menu and authorised stores. Check that the selected subscription belongs to the FlyX service number.

The reviewed FlyX pages do not establish a universal auto-renewal cancellation code, trial guarantee or general refund entitlement. Ask for those conditions before payment, especially if the purchase depends on a promised trial or the ability to cancel without losing the subscription fee.

Is MTN FlyX called EVO?

MTN’s official product name is FlyX, and its help page describes the installed device as a 5G Outdoor Unit (ODU). EVO has not been verified as an official MTN Nigeria product name. Anyone searching for “MTN EVO” should check the exact product and equipment name with MTN rather than assume it is another name for FlyX.

FlyX And FibreX Use Different Connections

FlyX uses MTN’s 5G mobile network through installed outdoor equipment. MTN FibreX uses fibre-optic cable. Their availability and subscriptions should be checked separately. Okay News has a dedicated MTN FibreX plans and prices guide.

MTN’s FlyX help page lists broadband assistance at 08031021700 from other networks and [email protected].