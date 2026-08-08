MTN Nigeria Marks 25 Years of Operations

LAGOS, Nigeria – MTN Nigeria is marking 25 years of operations in the country, celebrating its role in expanding mobile communications and connecting millions of Nigerians.

Okay News reports that the telecommunications company announced the milestone on its verified X account through an anniversary campaign titled “We’ve Come A Long Way.” The campaign highlights the personal and shared experiences of Nigerians connected through the network.

MTN Nigeria also released an anniversary video featuring a city at night, with a glowing road forming the shape of the number 25. The company said the campaign reflects the millions of stories that have been lived, shared and connected through its network.

MTN Nigeria began commercial operations in the country in 2001 and has since expanded its telecommunications services across Nigeria. Its growth has coincided with the rapid expansion of mobile phone usage and digital connectivity across the country.

Over the past quarter-century, the company has become a major player in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry, supporting communication, businesses and access to a growing range of digital services.

The anniversary comes as Nigeria’s telecommunications sector continues to play a central role in the country’s digital economy, with mobile networks increasingly supporting financial services, commerce, education and everyday communication.