MTN Nigeria Warns Against Fake 25GB Anniversary Giveaway

LAGOS, Nigeria – MTN Nigeria has warned subscribers about fraudulent 25GB anniversary giveaway offers circulating online, urging customers to access the promotion only through the company’s official platforms.

Okay News reports that MTN issued the warning on Saturday through its support account on X, advising customers not to click suspicious links, disclose personal information or make payments to websites claiming to offer the 25GB anniversary bundle.

The company said the legitimate promotion is available exclusively through the MyMTN NG App and the MTN eShop. Eligible subscribers can log into the MyMTN app and select “Redeem Now” on the anniversary banner or follow the instructions provided through the MTN eShop.

MTN also said subscribers who received an official SMS notification about the offer may use the link contained in that message to access the promotion. The company urged customers to rely on information received through its official communication channels.

The telecommunications company said the free data bundle will remain valid until 11:59 p.m. on the stated expiry date. Eligible customers have therefore been advised to redeem the offer within the specified validity period.

The warning follows the circulation of online posts and links falsely claiming to provide free MTN data as part of the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations. Subscribers have been advised to avoid unauthorised platforms that request personal information, payments or other sensitive details in exchange for the supposed giveaway.