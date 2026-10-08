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MTN Outage Affects Four States and FCT as NCC Flags Data-Centre Heat

MTN services were disrupted in parts of Lagos, Delta, Oyo, Rivers and the FCT. The NCC’s outage portal attributed the incident to high temperature at a data centre.

By Damilola A.
Published
Black MTN oval logo on a white background.
MTN’s corporate logo. Source: MTN Group.

An outage on telecoms operator MTN Nigeria’s network disrupted calls, text messages, data and short-code services in parts of four Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, October 8, 2026, according to the country’s telecommunications regulator.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) listed Lagos, Delta, Oyo and Rivers, along with the territory containing Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, as the affected areas. Its incident report attributed the disruption to high temperature at an MTN data centre.

Okay News reports that the NCC portal recorded the incident at 2:45 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1). The initial notice marked all four service categories as experiencing a major outage.

An update at 6:16 p.m. WAT said data and fibre services were down in Ibadan, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Asaba. The portal continued to classify the incident as “Identified” and ongoing when checked at 10:17 p.m. WAT.

No restoration time was given in the notice, and it did not state how many subscribers were affected.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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