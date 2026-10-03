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MTN Nigeria advertises new-customer 4G router packages from ₦9,000, including 30GB of data, while its regular router subscriptions range from capped bundles to unlimited plans with usage restrictions. A separate 5G router package is advertised at ₦40,000.

For anyone comparing MTN router and MiFi plans in Nigeria, the first distinction is between the initial equipment package and the data bought afterwards. MiFi devices also have their own eligible offers, and the speed-based unlimited router plans are restricted to MTN 5G routers.

The prices below are MTN’s published amounts in Nigerian naira, checked on October 3, 2026. They are not a quotation for a particular address or device.

MTN Router Packages For New Customers

MTN’s Stay Connected Right Out of the Box offer combines selected data plans with equipment.

Advertised New-Customer Router Packages Equipment Included Plan Package Price 4G Standard Router 30GB broadband bundle ₦9,000 4G Premium Router 60GB broadband bundle ₦14,500 5G Router Broadband Unlimited Standard Plan ₦40,000

The campaign terms limit eligibility to new broadband customers who meet subscriber identity module (SIM) registration and National Identification Number (NIN) verification requirements. Stock is limited, and equipment models and specifications can vary.

The router is supplied as part of the qualifying package. Subsequent subscriptions follow the broadband tariffs available at that time. MTN’s campaign page calls the 5G package’s data product “Unlimited Standard”, but does not specify its speed or usage threshold. Ask the seller to identify those terms before buying; the matching price alone does not establish that it is the Gold plan below.

MTN’s campaign help page says customers pay only the advertised package price. The tariff pages reviewed do not separately itemise value-added tax (VAT), so this guide does not add a tax surcharge or label every tariff VAT-inclusive. Confirm the invoice total and any delivery charge before payment.

MTN Router Data Plans And Prices

Okay News reports that MTN’s published router tariff lists capped bundles separately from speed-based and volume-based unlimited plans.

Capped Router Subscriptions Main Data Allowance Price Validity 30GB ₦9,000 30 days 60GB ₦14,500 30 days 120GB ₦24,000 30 days 450GB ₦75,000 90 days 1.5TB ₦225,000 365 days

GB means gigabytes and TB means terabytes. These measure data volume, not connection speed. MTN also lists a 5GB application-specific add-on with the 30GB, 60GB and 120GB plans: YouTube for home plans, or Microsoft Teams and Zoom for office plans. This extra allocation is not unrestricted data.

A household expecting to use 60GB within 30 days would pay ₦3,500 less for one 60GB plan than for two 30GB purchases. That calculation compares the main allowances and excludes add-ons or promotional bonuses.

What MTN’s Unlimited Router Plans Actually Include

Unlimited Router Plans With Published Restrictions Plan Price Published Usage Rule Validity Gold ₦40,000 Up to 50Mbps; reduced to 5Mbps after 400GB 30 days Diamond ₦65,000 Up to 100Mbps; reduced to 5Mbps after 800GB 30 days Silver ₦30,000 150GB, then 2GB daily data allocations after the main bundle is exhausted 30 days Ruby ₦45,000 260GB, then 2GB daily data allocations after the main bundle is exhausted 30 days

Mbps means megabits per second. Gold and Diamond continue at a reduced speed after their thresholds; Silver and Ruby use a daily data allocation after the initial allowance runs out. They should not be compared as though they provide identical unrestricted access.

MTN’s speed-based unlimited terms restrict Gold and Diamond to MTN 5G routers and personal, non-commercial use. Benefits belong to the registered subscriber and device. Advertised maximum speeds are subject to signal strength and network conditions.

Confirm Silver or Ruby eligibility against the actual broadband number before paying. A 5G-capable device or an ordinary MTN phone SIM does not, by itself, establish entitlement to every router offer.

MTN MiFi Prices And Data Options

A MiFi is a portable device that shares a mobile data connection over Wi-Fi. MTN’s broadband page advertises its 4G MiFi at ₦15,000 and 5G MiFi at ₦70,000. Its 5G MiFi product page specifies up to 10 connected Wi-Fi devices.

MTN describes its standard mobile data bundles as usable on mobile and MiFi devices. These are examples of its monthly options, separate from any dedicated MiFi offer displayed for an eligible line.

Examples Of Standard Monthly Data Bundles For MiFi Use Main Data Price Listed Extra Data Validity 25GB ₦9,000 4GB for night streaming 30 days 36GB ₦11,000 None shown 30 days 75GB ₦18,000 None shown 30 days 165GB ₦35,000 None shown 30 days

To see dedicated MiFi subscriptions, use *461*7# and check the options for the device number. Do not assume the Gold and Diamond router tariffs are available on a MiFi. Confirm any activation bonus and its expiry date for the exact device package being sold.

Check Coverage And Activate The Correct Number

Check the intended location with MTN’s coverage locator. Ask an authorised store to confirm the service and equipment suitable for that address. Complete the required SIM registration and NIN verification. Keep the broadband number distinct from the phone number used to pay for it. Activate the purchased package, then follow the supplied device instructions to power the router or charge the MiFi and connect to Wi-Fi. Change the default Wi-Fi password through the device’s settings. Use the address and login instructions supplied for that model.

MTN says its 5G router can also use its 4G network where 5G coverage is unavailable. That fallback does not guarantee a particular speed at a home or office.

How To Buy Data And Check The Balance

MTN’s published subscription instructions distinguish purchases made from a phone from purchases charged to the broadband line.

Buy from a phone: dial *461*1# for router plans or *461*7# for MiFi plans. Follow the “Buy for Others” option and enter the device number. The phone line pays and the broadband line receives the data.

dial *461*1# for router plans or *461*7# for MiFi plans. Follow the “Buy for Others” option and enter the device number. The phone line pays and the broadband line receives the data. Manage a linked device: use *312*500*1# to link it to a primary MTN number, *312*500*3# to buy broadband data and *312*500*4# to check the balance. MTN says purchases through this linked-device route charge the broadband number.

use *312*500*1# to link it to a primary MTN number, *312*500*3# to buy broadband data and *312*500*4# to check the balance. MTN says purchases through this linked-device route charge the broadband number. Use the app: open myMTN NG, select the bundle section and then Broadband Bundles. Check the receiving number before confirming payment.

Rollover, Auto-Renewal And Cancellation

MTN’s router help page allows unused capped data to roll over when the customer resubscribes within seven days after expiry. The carried-over balance takes the new bundle’s validity. Its MiFi help page also states a seven-day renewal window, but excludes unused free activation data and bonuses from rollover.

For ordinary mobile data bundles used in a MiFi, MTN offers one-off and auto-renewing purchases. Its general data instructions give NO followed by the relevant bundle code, sent to 312, as the auto-renewal cancellation format. Use the code for the purchased bundle, not an assumed router code.

The router-specific pages reviewed do not provide one universal cancellation code or a general refund promise. Check renewal consent in the purchase flow and contact broadband support if the active plan’s cancellation option is unclear. Turning off a device should not be treated as confirmation that automatic renewal has stopped.

How FlyX And FibreX Differ

MTN FlyX is a separate fixed outdoor 5G service. MTN says it requires professional installation and advertises unlimited data without a fair usage policy. Its acquisition offer lists up to 100Mbps for ₦30,000; published 30-day renewals are ₦30,000 for up to 50Mbps and ₦45,000 for up to 100Mbps. Those are not the indoor-router Gold and Diamond tariffs.

MTN FibreX uses fibre-optic cable and has separate subscriptions. Readers considering a fixed fibre connection can use Okay News’ MTN FibreX plans and prices guide.

MTN Broadband Support And Device Faults

MTN lists broadband support on 217 from an MTN line, 08031021700 from other networks and [email protected].

Its 4G and 5G router help pages state a one-year device warranty. For a faulty 4G router, MTN directs customers to the point of purchase for assessment and possible resolution or replacement.