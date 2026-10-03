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MTN Nigeria’s voice, text messaging and data services have been restored in affected parts of Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara in northern Nigeria, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) major outages portal.

The NCC-linked status board marked the October 2, 2026 incident as resolved. When checked early on October 3, it listed MTN as operational.

“Sites Restored after Active issues was resolved at Kano Region”, the resolution entry said.

Okay News reports that the incident covered 14 listed areas: Bagudo, Birnin Kebbi, Bungudu, Dawakin Tofa, Fakai, Gusau, Kebbe, Koko/Besse, Kumbotso, Kunchi, Makoda, Sokoto North, Suru and Ungogo. The board identified calls, short message service (SMS) and data as the affected services.

The earlier investigation entry said sites were down in the Kano region. The incident record did not establish that every MTN customer in the four states had lost service.

The board displayed conflicting times in its event summary and update log, so an exact outage duration or restoration time could not be reliably established from the record.

The incident remained categorised as “Other”. Its resolution update did not identify the underlying cause or state how many subscribers were affected.