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A fibre cut disrupted MTN calls and text messages in five local government areas of Taraba State, northeastern Nigeria, on Sunday, October 11, 2026, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission’s outage portal.

Bali, Donga, Sardauna, Takum and Ussa are affected. The notice also lists Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), the mobile short-code service, among the disrupted services.

Okay News reports that the portal classified the disruption as a major outage and marked the incident as identified at 11:27 a.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1).

“Sites are down due to fiber cut, team are investigating,” the incident entry said.

The same dashboard records a separate MTN power outage in six Taraba local government areas earlier on Sunday. That event, which also included Kurmi, ran from 4:02 a.m. to 4:40 a.m. WAT and is listed as resolved.

The fibre-cut incident remained listed as ongoing at 2:41 p.m. WAT. The notice gave no restoration estimate or number of affected subscribers.