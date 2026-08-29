Munoz Rescues Liverpool in 2-2 Draw With Nottingham Forest

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LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom – A late deflected strike from Spanish summer signing Víctor Muñoz rescued a point for Liverpool as Andoni Iraola’s side fought back to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in his first Premier League match in charge at Anfield on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The stalemate marked Liverpool’s second consecutive 2-2 draw of the nascent campaign, following their opening weekend comeback against Newcastle United, leaving the Merseyside club searching for their first league victory under their new manager.

Okay News reports that Nottingham Forest stunned the home crowd in the 24th minute when Dan Ndoye opened the scoring, finishing calmly past Alisson Becker after Brazilian striker Igor Jesus latched onto a direct clearance from goalkeeper Matz Sels and squared for Morgan Gibbs-White to set up the Swiss international.

Liverpool thought they had restored parity in the 33rd minute when German playmaker Florian Wirtz intercepted a loose pass and converted from Jeremie Frimpong’s delivery, only for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to disallow the effort after adjudging Frimpong to be marginally offside in the build-up.

The hosts raised their intensity after the interval and leveled in the 60th minute through Alexander Isak, who tapped home from inside the six-yard box following an incisive low cross from Cody Gakpo on the right flank.

Controversy flared in the 70th minute when Forest were awarded a penalty after Alisson caught Neco Williams in the box following a rapid throw-in by Liam Delap—a sequence that unfolded while Liverpool’s bench protested a malfunction with the fourth official’s electronic substitution board that had delayed Iraola’s planned tactical changes. Gibbs-White sent Alisson the wrong way from the spot to restore Forest’s advantage.

With eight minutes of normal time remaining, Muñoz—who had been shifted out to the right wing following Gakpo’s substitution—collected a sharp pass from Wirtz and unleashed a thunderous strike that clipped Forest defender Murillo and deflected in off the underside of the crossbar.

Reflecting on the encounter, Iraola expressed frustration over his team’s slow start but praised their second-half character.

“Not the result you want. Two very different halves,” Iraola said. “We were poor in the first half. The intensity was different in the second half—a lot more intense, a lot more threatening. I was happy with the second half, but it was late for winning the game. First half has been poor; it’s definitely not good enough.”

Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner commended his players’ tactical discipline, noting: “Overall the performance was top, especially first half, creating so many chances here at Anfield. I really loved the reaction after we conceded the equaliser; we still played forward and were rewarded with the penalty. We feel proud of the performance, but also disappointed with the result.”

The draw leaves Liverpool in 10th position on two points, while Nottingham Forest sit 13th with one point as both clubs turn their attention to the closing days of the summer transfer window.