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Musa Briefs Tinubu on Security Operations, Troop Welfare in Lagos

Defence Minister Christopher Musa says he briefed President Tinubu in Lagos on security operations, military logistics, troop welfare and defence reforms.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
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Defence Minister Christopher Musa, left, seated opposite President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Residence in Lagos
Defence Minister Christopher Musa (left) and President Bola Tinubu during their meeting at the Presidential Residence in Lagos. Photo: General CG Musa / Facebook.

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, says he has briefed President Bola Tinubu on ongoing counter-insurgency and counter-banditry operations, with troop welfare, equipment and logistics among the military needs reviewed during a meeting in Lagos.

Musa, a retired general, said the discussions took place at the Presidential Residence. In a Facebook statement bearing the date October 5, 2026, he described the engagement as an extensive review of Nigeria’s defence and security situation.

Okay News reports that Musa said he updated the President on developments across military operational theatres, changes in the security environment and efforts to strengthen the country’s response to emerging threats.

“We examined major requirements for our Armed Forces, particularly in the areas of logistics, troop welfare, equipment, infrastructure and the broader reforms necessary to build a more responsive and capable defence system,” he said.

The minister said Tinubu’s attention to the needs of military personnel was encouraging ongoing efforts to protect the country.

“Mr. President’s continued attention to the welfare and operational needs of our personnel remains a strong source of encouragement as we pursue the task of keeping our country safe,” Musa said.

He also thanked the President for his guidance and the confidence he had placed in the Armed Forces.

“Our commitment remains to convert that support into tangible improvements in our capacity to protect the Nigerian people,” he added.

The account did not announce a new funding allocation, equipment purchase or implementation timetable for the reforms discussed.

Musa is Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, having previously served as Chief of Defence Staff. His current role places him at the head of the ministry overseeing defence policy and the needs of the Armed Forces.

The Lagos engagement came during Tinubu’s six-day stay in the city. The President returned to Abuja on the evening of Monday, October 5, following a visit that included Nigeria’s Independence Day activities.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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