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KAMPALA, Uganda – Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has announced the tragic passing of His Highness Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, the King (Omukama) of Tooro Kingdom, who died in the United States on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the age of 34 following a battle with aggressive cancer.

In an official statement issued by the Department of Press and Public Relations in Kampala, President Museveni extended his heartfelt condolences to the royal family and all Ugandans, declaring an official state burial and three days of national mourning during which all national flags will fly at half-mast across the country.

Okay News reports that the late monarch, who ascended the ancient throne of Tooro in 1995 at the age of three following the death of his father, King Patrick Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III, had been receiving advanced medical treatment abroad supported by the Ugandan government.

President Museveni revealed that the Queen Mother (Nyinomukama), Her Royal Highness Best Kemigisa, had earlier notified the government of the King’s critical illness, prompting immediate medical evacuation and specialized clinical interventions in Germany before he was transferred to the United States, where he ultimately succumbed.

“It is with a lot of sadness that, on behalf of all Ugandans, Maama Janet and myself, I extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family of Tooro and to all Ugandans on account of the death of the prominent Muzzukulu, His Highness Oyo, the King of Tooro, at such a young age of 34,” Museveni stated. “How unfair life can be! He was orphaned while still young and he has died young.”

The President praised the late monarch for his progressive leadership and dedication to socio-economic transformation, commending him for maintaining a constructive working partnership with both central and local governments to foster youth empowerment, agricultural development, and regional cohesion.

“In his short life on earth, he had shown that he had the potential of working well with the Central and Local Governments to develop Tooro,” Museveni noted, adding that King Oyo avoided the pitfalls of sectarianism and utilized the restored cultural institution as an instrument for community development and national unity.

Addressing the future of the Tooro monarchy, President Museveni disclosed that the Queen Mother confirmed in a telephone briefing that King Oyo is survived by a young son who will be officially presented to the kingdom and the general public as heir at an appropriate time.

Under the presidential directive, the three-day national mourning period will be observed on the day before the burial, the day of the burial, and the day after, with state security and protocol teams coordinating alongside the Tooro Kingdom royal cabinet to manage funeral proceedings.