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ENTEBBE, Uganda – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni formally received the body of the late King of Tooro, His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, at Entebbe International Airport on Friday, September 4, 2026, paying tribute to the monarch’s legacy while disclosing the extensive state-backed medical efforts undertaken prior to his death.

The arrival of the royal casket follows the monarch’s passing on Thursday night, August 27, 2026, at the age of 34 while undergoing medical care in the United States, concluding a historic 31-year reign over the Tooro Kingdom in western Uganda.

Okay News reports that King Oyo earned international recognition when he ascended the throne on September 12, 1995, at just three years old following the sudden death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III, entering the Guinness World Records as the youngest reigning monarch in modern history.

Receiving the casket alongside cultural elders, cabinet officials, and members of the royal family, President Museveni revealed that the government had worked closely with the royal household since late last year to secure advanced healthcare for the ruler.

“Today, I received the body of His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, at Entebbe International Airport,” President Museveni said. “The Queen Mother first informed me of his illness in November 2025, and we supported efforts to secure specialised treatment for him in Germany and later in the United States. Unfortunately, he died.”

President Museveni maintained a close personal and constitutional bond with the monarch, having served as one of the kingdom’s principal regents alongside Queen Mother Best Kemigisa and cultural leaders until King Oyo attained his majority at age 18 in April 2010 and took full charge of his ceremonial responsibilities.

Eulogizing the departed ruler, Museveni praised his integrity and stewardship over the kingdom’s cultural affairs, describing his death as a heavy blow to the nation.

“Throughout his reign as King of Tooro, Oyo was a good person and a good leader. His passing is a great loss to the people of Tooro and Uganda,” the president stated. “I encourage the people of Tooro to remain calm and avoid disorganisation, even in this difficult time. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Amen.”

The president’s appeal for order comes as the kingdom’s administrative headquarters in Fort Portal commences preparations for a state-assisted royal funeral, with Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki previously assuring subjects that hereditary succession within the 180-year-old dynasty remains firmly established.

The royal kingdom confirmed that King Oyo leaves behind a prince as his customary heir, whose identity will be unveiled in accordance with ancient Tooro traditions upon the completion of designated mourning rites.