NAF Confirms 25 Dead in Ondo Aircraft Crash, Releases Names

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that five crew members and 20 passengers died in the crash of its ATR 42 aircraft in Igbokoda, in southwestern Nigeria’s Ondo State, on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The service released the names of all 25 people in a statement dated Tuesday, October 6, signed by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, its director of public relations and information.

The aircraft, identified as NAF 931, was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed. The Air Force said: “NAF 931 had 25 persons on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers.”

Okay News reports that the service said search-and-rescue procedures were activated immediately and carried out with relevant authorities. The statement said: “No survivors have been found.”

The Air Force identified the crew and passengers as follows:

Crew

Squadron Leader MI Aburime (Flight Captain) Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje (Co-pilot) Flight Lieutenant IS Bako (Co-pilot) Warrant Officer Abubakar A (Aircraft Technician) Corporal Uguru HC (Aircraft Technician)

Passengers

Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye Flying Officer IM Adeshina Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F Master Warrant Officer Matini BA Warrant Officer Nuhu FS Flight Sergeant James RB Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI Sergeant Ani AE Sergeant Izibenikien SI Sergeant Alafuka C Sergeant Mbadugha AN Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC Lance Corporal Eledan GE Mrs Ezeh Nneka Godstmine Tarabina Joy Micheal Sunday Micheal Ukeme David Gideon Omotola

The latest total of 25 people aboard differs from the provisional figures released on Monday by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo. As previously reported by Okay News, Keyamo said preliminary information suggested there were 25 passengers and seven crew members. The Air Force’s new statement did not explain the difference.

Nigeria’s Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, offered condolences to the families and colleagues of those killed and assured the bereaved families of the service’s support.

Aneke directed a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the crash. The Air Force said it would provide verified updates and urged the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy and dignity of the affected families.

A condolence register has been opened at Nigerian Air Force headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for government officials, diplomats, security agency heads and other well-wishers to leave messages of sympathy.