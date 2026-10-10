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Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says a market study found pesticide residues above safe limits in beans, as it strengthens action against illegal agrochemicals and the misuse of approved products.

In a statement released on Friday, October 9, 2026, the agency’s director-general, Mojisola Adeyeye, said the study detected excessive residues of pyrethroids and dimethoate. The statement did not give the number of samples, collection locations or measured residue levels.

Okay News reports that NAFDAC attributed the problem to incorrect application. The agency said dimethoate is used on crops in the field but is not approved for preserving harvested beans, while pyrethroid use in storage requires observance of the specified waiting period before consumption.

NAFDAC said approved pesticides can also cause harm when users exceed recommended quantities, apply them to unsuitable crops or harvest before the required interval. It urged farmers to obtain products from listed agro-input dealers and follow approved label instructions.

The agency said phase-out periods for its completed pesticide restrictions ended on January 1, 2026. Products containing banned active ingredients, including paraquat, chlorpyrifos and atrazine, can no longer be manufactured, imported, distributed, sold or used in Nigeria, it said.

Adeyeye cited earlier enforcement operations, including the seizure of banned agrochemicals valued at more than ₦800 million in Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states in 2025. NAFDAC also sealed four unauthorised production facilities in Bichi, Kano State, northern Nigeria, in July 2026.

The agency said it would strengthen border checks, market surveillance and cooperation with law-enforcement bodies. More than 2,000 agro-input dealers have received training, according to the statement.

NAFDAC said its regulatory remit covers pesticides and processed or branded foods, while oversight of raw agricultural produce requires cooperation with other agencies.