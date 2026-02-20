NAFDAC Seals 18 Warehouses in Niger Over Expired Products Worth N100 Million

Minna, Nigeria – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed 18 warehouses in Bida, Niger State, after discovering large quantities of expired food and beverage products valued at over N100 million.

Okay News reports that the enforcement action, announced on the agency’s official X page, followed intelligence reports that expired consumer goods were being stored and prepared for distribution within the area. The operation was carried out by its Investigation and Enforcement Directorate at warehouse locations around Ndazabo White House along Minna Road and behind Bida Modern Market.

The agency said the facilities contained expired non-alcoholic beverages, dairy products, candies, bottled water, and pasta, some already packaged for circulation. Recovered items include about 80,000 packets of non-alcoholic drinks, 5,000 packets of dairy milk, 16,000 packets of bottled water, and 28 cartons of pasta. Warehouse managers were arrested for interrogation, with preliminary findings linking the facilities to BY Ventures. Subsequent inspections at supermarkets operated by the company in Minna led to the discovery of additional expired products and suspected counterfeit Goya oil. The supermarkets have been sealed, and the company’s Managing Director has been invited for further investigation.

The agency warned that the sale and consumption of expired products pose serious health risks, including food poisoning and long-term health complications. NAFDAC advised members of the public to check expiry dates before purchase and report suspicious products or storage facilities to the nearest agency office. The regulator reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring that only safe and quality products are available in Nigerian markets.

NAFDAC routinely conducts enforcement raids to remove expired, counterfeit, and substandard products from circulation. Similar seizures in major markets across Nigeria have uncovered large volumes of unsafe consumables destined for retail distribution. In Lagos, the agency intercepted counterfeit malaria medicines worth over N1.2 billion that were falsely declared as spare parts. A major raid at the Trade Fair Market uncovered banned, expired, and unregistered goods valued above N1.5 billion. The agency destroyed more than 600 tons of counterfeit, expired, and substandard products worth over N10 billion in Kano, one of its largest enforcement exercises. Separate operations have uncovered more than 10 million doses of fake malaria drugs and cosmetic products valued at about N3 billion at the Trade Fair Market in Lagos.