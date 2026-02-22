NAFDAC Uncovers Warehouse with Banned, Fake Cosmetics Worth Over N3 Billion in Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has uncovered a warehouse stocked with banned, substandard, and unregistered cosmetic products valued at over N3 billion at the APT Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

Okay News reports that the agency disclosed the discovery in a statement on its X page on Sunday, stating that the facility was concealed within an uncompleted building. Items recovered include 728 cartons of Crusader soap, 718 cartons of E45 soap, and Extract Gold whitening soaps, which are products banned by the Federal Government. Additional items such as assorted perfumes, body oils, and cooking oils were also found and placed on hold for further regulatory assessment.

The agency said all seized products have been evacuated to prevent distribution, while the warehouse manager has been invited for further investigation as enforcement actions continue. NAFDAC warned that the sale and use of such products pose serious health risks and advised members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest office.