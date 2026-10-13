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The selling rates for the United States dollar and Canadian dollar fell against Nigeria’s naira between the first and latest published parallel-market observations on October 13, 2026, while euro and pound quotes were unchanged.

The dollar sell quote declined by ₦5 to ₦1,375, and the Canadian dollar sell quote fell by ₦3 to ₦962. Buying rates for all four currencies remained at their morning levels.

Okay News reports that the rates desk recorded three observations for each currency at 9:37 a.m., 12:39 p.m. and 4:13 p.m. WAT. The latest market board matched the corresponding entries in all four currency histories.

All figures below are naira amounts per one unit of foreign currency. The buy rate is what a dealer pays a customer selling foreign currency; the sell rate is what a customer pays a dealer to buy it.

October 13, 2026 observations, in NGN per one foreign currency unit. Each pair shows buy / sell. Currency 9:37 a.m. WAT 12:39 p.m. WAT 4:13 p.m. WAT US dollar (USD) 1,365 / 1,380 1,365 / 1,375 1,365 / 1,375 Euro (EUR) 1,525 / 1,560 1,525 / 1,560 1,525 / 1,560 British pound (GBP) 1,820 / 1,850 1,820 / 1,850 1,820 / 1,850 Canadian dollar (CAD) 955 / 965 955 / 962 955 / 962

The dollar history shows the sell quote moving from ₦1,380 in the morning to ₦1,375 at 12:39 p.m., then holding at that level in the afternoon. Its buy quote stayed at ₦1,365, narrowing the gap between buying and selling rates from ₦15 to ₦10.

The Canadian dollar history records the same timing for its decline: the sell quote moved from ₦965 to ₦962 at midday and was unchanged at 4:13 p.m. With the buy quote steady at ₦955, its spread narrowed from ₦10 to ₦7.

The euro remained at ₦1,525 buy and ₦1,560 sell in all three observations. The British pound also held steady at ₦1,820 buy and ₦1,850 sell.

The board’s unchanged indicators compare the afternoon observation with the immediately preceding midday entry. They do not mean that every currency’s quotes were unchanged throughout the day.

These are published parallel-market observations, not official Central Bank of Nigeria rates, guaranteed transaction prices or market opening and closing prices. They do not establish rates between the recorded times. Dealer quotations can vary by location, amount, payment method and timing.