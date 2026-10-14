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Naira Quotes Hold Steady Across Four Currencies on October 14

Dollar, euro, pound and Canadian dollar buy and sell quotes were unchanged across three Okay News observations on October 14, 2026.

By Saddam Yusuf Saleh
Published
A hand holding a Canadian five-dollar banknote beside a black leather handbag.
Canadian dollars held beside a handbag, in an illustrative photograph. Photo: Erik Mclean / Pexels.

Nigeria’s parallel-market naira quotes for the United States dollar, euro, British pound and Canadian dollar showed no movement between the first and latest published observations on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Okay News reports that its exchange-rate board and dated currency histories recorded the same buying and selling quotes at 9:35 a.m., 12:37 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1) for each currency.

The United States dollar was quoted at ₦1,365 to buy and ₦1,375 to sell per dollar in all three updates, leaving a ₦10 difference between the two quotes.

The euro remained at ₦1,525 to buy and ₦1,560 to sell per euro, with a ₦35 spread. The British pound held at ₦1,820 to buy and ₦1,850 to sell per pound, a ₦30 spread.

The Canadian dollar was unchanged at ₦955 to buy and ₦962 to sell per Canadian dollar. Its ₦7 spread was the smallest in naira terms among the four currencies.

All figures are Nigerian naira per one unit of foreign currency. The buying quote is what a dealer pays a customer selling foreign currency, while the selling quote is what a customer pays the dealer to buy it.

The comparison covers published observations, rather than every transaction or movement between updates. The rates are indicative parallel-market quotes, not guaranteed transaction prices. Actual quotes can differ by city, dealer, amount, payment method and timing.

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About the author

Saddam Yusuf Saleh
Saddam Yusuf Saleh Reporter

A reporter for Okay News.

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