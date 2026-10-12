Dollar and Canadian Dollar Rise in October 12 Naira Rate Update

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

The United States dollar rose to ₦1,370 to buy and ₦1,385 to sell in Nigeria’s published parallel-market exchange-rate observations on October 12, 2026, while Canadian dollar quotes also increased from their morning levels.

Okay News reports that the latest entries on its exchange-rate board were recorded at 3:47 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1). All four currencies had earlier observations at 9:36 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. WAT.

Rates are expressed in Nigerian naira per one unit of foreign currency. The buy quote is the amount a dealer pays a customer selling foreign currency. The sell quote is what a customer pays the dealer to buy it.

The dollar-to-naira history showed morning quotes of ₦1,365 to buy and ₦1,380 to sell. Both rose by ₦5 at 12:50 p.m. and remained at those higher levels in the 3:47 p.m. observation.

The Canadian dollar moved from ₦955 to buy and ₦965 to sell at 9:36 a.m. to ₦958 and ₦969 respectively at 12:50 p.m. Those quotes were unchanged at 3:47 p.m., leaving increases of ₦3 on the buy side and ₦4 on the sell side between the first and latest observations.

The euro remained at ₦1,530 to buy and ₦1,560 to sell across all three updates. The British pound also held steady at ₦1,820 to buy and ₦1,850 to sell.

The latest gap between buy and sell quotes was ₦15 for the US dollar, ₦11 for the Canadian dollar and ₦30 each for the euro and pound.

These figures describe published parallel-market observations. The first and latest entries are not market opening or closing prices, and they are not official Central Bank of Nigeria rates or guaranteed transaction quotes.

Rates can vary by dealer, city, amount, payment method and timing. The final rate and any fees must be confirmed with the dealer.